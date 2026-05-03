Texans Veteran TE Impressing With Offseason Recovery Progress

While much has been made about the recovery of Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell following his season-ending leg injury from 2024, there's another member of the offense who's also making his way back from a major injury ahead of next season.

That's none other than veteran tight end Brevin Jordan, who hasn't played in an NFL game since an injury-shortened 2024 season following back-to-back knee injuries the last two seasons, but appears to be keeping his head down to get right for later this year.

Jordan recently posted a video to his Instagram story catching passes from Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, showing off some of his movement and pass-catching skills still less than nine months removed from an ACL tear in August.

Texans TE Brevin Jordan catching passes from QB C.J. Stroud:



“2 years back to back still standing strong” pic.twitter.com/aBUbBnXsJH — Jacob (@TexansJacob) May 2, 2026

Following a 2024 ACL injury that limited Jordan to just two games of the regular season, he would go down with another serious knee injury less than a year later in Texans training camp.

It was a devastating blow for a player who had already gone through the trials and tribulations of extensive rehab once just a season before, to then get back to the grind once again to prepare for 2026, essentially right back to square one.

Though it appears that, even with that extended time off, Jordan has only gotten more motivated to get back into the mix because of it. And in the process, continues to get work with his quarterback in Stroud in the off-months, who's also got a chip on his shoulder headed into 2026 for different reasons.

Brevin Jordan Enters Crowded TE Room for 2026

While making a resilient injury comeback, it certainly won't be a shoo-in for Jordan to find his way onto the Texans’ 53-man roster headed into next season, simply due to the talent up and down the depth chart at tight end.

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) makes a reception as Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker (9) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Currently, seven tight ends are signed to Houston's 90-man roster, which will certainly see a ton of competition throughout the offseason and in training camp to decide just who the lucky three, maybe four players, are to make the cut.

And with Dalton Schultz and Marlin Klein already being virtual roster locks based on the investment the Texans have in them as is, it leaves Jordan to battle with names like Foster Moreau, Cade Stover, and Luke Lachey as the most likely candidates for one of those final bids.

Jordan, 25, certainly has the roster tenure to make that case for himself, and if he gets back to pre-injury form, that roster decision could be even easier for the Texans brass to make.

But for any player getting back onto the field after missing a full season of time, climbing back to that level can be much easier said than done. Coming back after essentially two years off makes that push exponentially tougher.

The setting makes for a critical few months on the horizon for Jordan. Yet if able to make the necessary strides to sneak onto a 53-man roster spot come time for Week One, it'll make the blood, sweat, and tears all worth it in the end.

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