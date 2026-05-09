Marlin Klein Has the Texans Excited About His Ceiling

While a bit of a surprising pickup to the masses in the moment, the Houston Texans opted to upgrade their tight end room at the back-end of the second round of the draft with Michigan's Marlin Klein at pick 59, ending up as the fourth player at the position taken off the board in the entire draft.

Klein, 23, wasn't exactly the highest consensus projection heading into the draft, seeing his stock lingering closer to day three than the middle of day two. But instead of focusing on that consensus analysis, the Texans had some clear appeal in the Wolverine and made a high investment in order to secure him.

In the mind of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, there's a lot to like from his newest rookie addition at tight end— both because of his off-the-field story to get to where he is now, and some of the upside he provides as both a blocker and vertical threat.

"Yeah, what I like about Marlin is, you see a big guy... Kid's from Germany. Came here at 15, and he's been through a lot," Ryans said of Klein. "He's overcome a lot, right? And, to see this kid grow into a football player that he's become at the University of Michigan. Strong, at the edge of the line of scrimmage, does a good job of blocking, sustaining blocks."

"And, you know, it didn't show up a ton [at Michigan], but when you see it, I feel like he can be a dynamic player in the passing game. Big, tall target, good hands to catch the ball. So he just want to continue to work with him, to develop him. He's still a young player and our coaches have done a great job already."

Marlin Klein's Development Will Be Critical

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans brought in Klein because of the tools he has to work with: solid NFL size, has the right athleticism for the position, and perhaps most of all, has some built-up success in being a positive blocker that Houston desperately was coveting in their tight end room.

But there's still a lot of projecting to do when it comes to outlining Klein's fit in Houston for both year one and the future ahead.

Klein logged less than a total of 400 receiving yards during his two years starting at Michigan under their unappealing scheme for tight ends, so there could be work to do from the Texans' staff to truly expand Klein's game as both a blocking and avertical threat in the offense.

If the Texans can unlock that ceiling out of Klein, though, it could make for a dangerous tandem between him and Dalton Schultz, and frees up Houston to play in multiple tight end sets more effectively than their 2025 sample size, which they weren't the most successful in.

In the event Klein brings that aspired boost, particularly in the blocking game like he was primarily brought in to do, he'll make his steep selection within the top 60 look a little more worthwhile.

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