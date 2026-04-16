Historic Texans TE Announcing Day Two Picks at NFL Draft

The Houston Texans will have a historic member of their franchise's history take the stage in Pittsburgh to announce their second and third round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, retired tight end Billy Miller will be on-site in Pittsburgh, announcing the Texans' second and third round picks in the draft.

#Texans second-round, third-round #NFLDraft picks to be announced in Pittsburgh, site of the draft, by retired tight end Billy Miller, who scored the first touchdown in franchise history. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/1hoWoclmRc — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 16, 2026

Miller scored the Texans' first-ever touchdown in franchise history, back when they played their famous opening game in 2002 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Now, Miller will be scheduled to be on stage representing the Texans for what could be three picks in the second day of the draft, slated to have two picks in round two at 38 and 59, along with a third-round pick at 69.

That status, of course, could change between now and once the events in Pittsburgh officially arrive, considering how active the Texans and their front office have been as of late in draft-day deals. But for now, it sets Houston up as one of the more active teams throughout the second and third rounds of the draft.

Billy Miller to Announce Texans' Day Two Picks

Miller was a key piece of the inaugural Texans roster as they came onto the scene in 2002, ultimately playing for three years in Houston as a consistent contributor in their tight end room.

Through those three seasons in Houston, Miller played in 48 games while starting in 21 of them, putting together 108 receptions for 1,146 yards and seven touchdowns during his tenure on the roster.

Miller sits decently high on the Texans' all-time leaderboard for receiving stats. He's 18th in all-time receiving yards as one of 19 players to exceed 1,000 in their time with the franchise, and is one of 16 players to haul in 100 total receptions or more.

In terms of Texans tight ends to be a part of that club, the list is even shorter. Only five other tight ends outside of Miller have had over 100 receptions and 1,000 yards as a member of the franchise, and being the team's first-ever name to score a touchdown makes his spot within the history books even sweeter.

Now, Miller, who last suited up in the NFL back in 2008 with the New Orleans Saints, gets a perfect opportunity to showcase his Texans pride in the form of announcing a handful of draft selections.

November 24, 2008; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Billy Miller (83) fights off Green Bay Packers linebacker Brandon Chillar (54) during the first half at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Mandatory Credit: Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images | Crystal LoGiudice-Imagn Images

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will be set to handle those announcing duties for the Texans' first-round pick at 28th overall on day one (so long as they stick and pick at their selection), but as per tradition within drafts in years past, will hand those duties off to others in the later rounds on the board.

Expect to see Miller on stage for the Texans once they're on the clock on day two of the draft come April 24th, most likely to come at No. 38 in their second-round pick that stems from their Laremy Tunsil trade of last offseason with the Washington Commanders.

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