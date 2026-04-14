Texans GM Floats Idea of Trading Down in the First Round

The Houston Texans haven't selected in the first round since 2023.

That was the draft in which the Texans took not one, but two first rounders in the form of C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr., thanks to a trade up the board with the Arizona Cardinals.

But since then, the Texans have shown no hesitancy to trade out of the first round entirely if there's value there for the taking.

In 2024, Houston traded down from their 23rd pick with the Minnesota Vikings for the selection that landed Kamari Lassiter, and did similarly with the New York Giants in 2025 when they shifted from 25th to 32nd with the New York Giants.

Now as the Texans sit at 28th-overall in this year's draft, there could be a golden opportunity for Houston and their front office to take a similar approach from their last two years. And it's even an idea general manager Nick Caserio seemed to float during his pre-draft media availability.

"We'll see if we pick," Caserio said. "If we pick, we pick. If we don't, we don't. I'm sure we'll keep you on your toes like we always do."

"And if we move out of the first round, then I'll probably get some choice words... It's just the way it goes. I've heard a lot worse things in my life."

#Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn't seem to count out the idea of trading back AGAIN in this year's draft:



🗣️"If we pick, we pick. If we don't, we don't... If we move out of the first round, then I'll probably get some choice words..."



"I've heard a lot worse things in my life." pic.twitter.com/zEy7u4a5V2 — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 14, 2026

Could Texans Trade Out of the First Round Once Again?

You can never count out an executive like Caserio from making a draft shake up on any given year, and this offseason should be no different.

In fact, for Caserio to not make a handful of draft trades throughout all three days would be a pretty shocking outcome.

According to Jonathan M. Alexander of The Houston Chronicle, Caserio has never made less than three draft-day trades since being appointed Texans general manager in 2021, which gives a hint of how Houston's time in Pittsburgh could pan out.

But as it relates to their top pick on the board in the first round at 28th overall, there'd have to be the right offer on the table for the Texans to shift back a few spots, likely in an effort to claim an extra day three pick or similar value in the process.

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Through the past two years, the decision to move down and out of the first round has worked out pretty well in their favor.

Moving back and still having the chance to secure two talents like Lassiter and Jayden Higgins, while getting extra draft flexibility, are both moves Caserio would probably make again, if given the opportunity at a do-over.

But the second half of the first round could fall a bit differently for the Texans this year, which could offer a chance to change that strategy.

Between a pool of offensive lineman and defensive tackles that should come off the board in that range, Houston's incentive to stick and pick a player they've had their eyes on might be too good to pass up, if there's not a strong trade-down opportunity at their disposal.

Or, there's even a chance that having four top-70 picks might incentivize Caserio to be an even bigger draft day dealer than he's been in years past. Until the action kicks off later next week, there's really no telling what could be in store.

Therefore, as Caserio notes, expect Texans fans to be left stuck on their toes until their picks finally come off the board next week, as the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23rd.

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