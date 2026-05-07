An Early Look at Every Team on Texans' 2026 Schedule

The 2026 NFL schedule release date has yet to be announced, so we don't exactly know when the Houston Texans will discover how their 18 weeks in the regular season will shake out.

But based on the league's prior announcements of the last three years coming in the middle of May, we can expect those dates to roll out fairly soon––perhaps even as soon as next week.

However, while we don't know the exact layout and order of the Texans' schedule, we do know the 17 games that will be on tap for them next season, eight matchups at home in their newly named Reliant Stadium, and nine on the road.

So as we're forced to eagerly await that schedule announcement, let's take an early look at who Houston will be facing up against during their 2026 season:

Home Matchups

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) shakes hands with fans after defeating the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

AFC South (Colts, Jaguars, Titans): Per usual, the Texans have their three divisional foes slated to come to Houston for their annual meeting. Last season, they were a perfect 3-0 at home against their division rivals and hope to replicate that same success in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens: A second-straight year of the Texans meeting the Ravens, this time on their home field. Last season, Houston had their way against a severely depleted Baltimore roster, claiming a dominant 44-10 victory in Week 5.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will be traveling to play the Texans in Houston for the first time in their careers in 2026. Their last battle came in Cincinnati when C.J. Stroud put on a show from the other side with over 350 yards and two total touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys: A rare meeting between in-state rivals, and the first-ever game the Texans ever played back in 2022; Houston netting a win over the Cowboys could effectively tie their all-time series at 4-4.

New York Giants: The new-look Giants, led by John Harbaugh, will, like the Ravens, be looking for a bit of revenge from last year's beatdown in Baltimore. He'll just be doing it while wearing different colors.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills will be headed back to Houston one year later after Josh Allen and Co. came up short on Thursday Night Football in 2025. Shockingly, the Bills haven't won a game on the road against the Texans since 2006.

Away Matchups

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

AFC South (Colts, Jaguars, Titans): To no surprise, the Texans will also be taking their three annual road trips across the division. Last season, it was a stretch they went 2-1 over, losing only their Week 3 game to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cleveland Browns: Could the Texans be facing a familiar face on the other side in Deshaun Watson? That remains to be seen based on Cleveland's quarterback competition, but the possibility remains in play for what would be their first meeting since his first game in a Browns uniform in 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles: A team that has given the Texans real trouble throughout their time in the league, the Eagles have a perfect 6-0 record against Houston all-time. Perhaps this year could be a different story against the world champions from a season prior.

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Texans were in Pittsburgh not too long ago, thanks to their latest Wild Card meeting that resulted in a statement 30-6 victory. Expect the Steelers, now led by head coach Mike McCarthy, to be eager for a bounceback win here.

Washington Commanders: The 2023 and 2024 second-overall picks, Jayden Daniels and C.J. Stroud, will meet for the first time in their careers. The last time these two teams played, the quarterbacks under center were Davis Mills and Taylor Heinicke in 2022.

Green Bay Packers: How about a trip to Lambeau? The Texans have had some extensive struggles against the Packers throughout their franchise history, with an all-time record of 1-5. Houston's only win came on the road in 2008, during Aaron Rodgers' first year starting under center.

Los Angeles Chargers: The Texans are slated to see John Harbaugh and the Giants at some point in the schedule, as well as his brother, Jim Harbaugh, when they'll face the Chargers in SoFi Stadium. Houston is 4-1 in their past five meetings against LA.

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