How to Watch, Stream Texans' Week 6 Game vs. Jaguars in London

The Houston Texans are taking a trip to London for their upcoming Week 6 matchup, as they'll be facing off in their third AFC South battle of the 2026 season, this time against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For the Texans, they're riding the high from their first win of the season last week against the Tennessee Titans. But this game against the Jaguars is a whole different animal. This team currently leads the AFC South five games into the year, won 13 games last season, and will be hungry to bounce back from their last loss to Houston in Week 10 of last season.

So this week is key for the Texans to take advantage of. A win here takes them to a more optically appealing 2-4 record on the year, and gives them even more momentum with just one game to go before their Week 8 bye.

Let's take a look at how to tune into the Texans' Week 6 action across the pond against the Jaguars, along with some other key information about this weekend's matchup.

How to Watch Texans vs. Titans Week 5

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6

Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 When: Sunday, Oct 18 at 8:30 a.m. CT

Sunday, Oct 18 at 8:30 a.m. CT Where: Wembley Stadium, London, EN

Wembley Stadium, London, EN TV broadcast: NFL Network

NFL Network Houston-area broadcast: ABC-13

ABC-13 Out-of-Market: NFL+

Betting Lines

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts while playing against the Houston Texans in the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Jaguars -2.5

Jaguars -2.5 Favorite Moneyline: Jacksonville -152

Jacksonville -152 Underdog Moneyline: Houston +128

Houston +128 Total: 42.5

42.5 Total Over Odds: -108

-108 Total Under Odds: -112

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

WR Tank Dell: OUT (knee)

S Jalen Pitre: OUT (shoulder)

RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)

CB Jamarcus Ingram: QUESTIONABLE (elbow)

Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Montaric Brown: OUT (hamstring)

LS Ross Matiscik: OUT (shoulder)

CB Jaylon Jones: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)

Storylines to Watch

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Texans debut looks: The Texans will finally get their first look at their newly-acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in this one, who will be making the trip to London a week after his trade from the Arizona Cardinals.



What remains to be seen from Harrison Jr.'s Texas debut though is just how involved in the offense he hs. Will he get 20 snaps? 40 snaps? Time will tell, but no matter how invested he is in the game plan for game one, things will only keep trending up from here.

What Woody Marks does leading the backfield: The Texans will be without their veteran runner, David Montgomery, on their trip to London as he recovers from a groin injury suffered in last week's game against the Tennessee Titans. That puts Woody Marks in prime position to handle the bulk of Houston's carries on the day against Jacksonville.



And this is no easy matchup for Marks and the Texans' run game either. The Jaguars allow the lowest rushing yards per game of any team in the NFL right now, meaning Houston will have their work cut out for them if they want to have an effective day on the ground.

Can Texans take advantage of Anton Harrison's absence?: One key piece that the Jaguars will be without this weekend is none other than their starting left tackle, Anton Harrison, who was placed on injured reserve after last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles to get arthroscopic knee surgery.



And that loss could end up being a massive one for the Jaguars. Not only will they be forcing Walker Little into their starting left tackle role, but his first start of the season will be coming against this devastating Texans' pass rush.

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