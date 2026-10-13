Texans Could Exploit Jaguars' New Offensive Line Injury in Week 6

The Houston Texans have a date with another AFC South opponent on the horizon for Week 6 coming fresh off of their encouraging 26-3 win over the Tennessee Titans this past weekend.

And in the days ahead of the Texans' Week 6 trip to face the Jagaurs in London, we now know that Jacksonville will be down a key piece of their offensive line for this week, and for the next several games.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jaguars starting left tackle Anton Harrison is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery when he returns from London.

#Jaguars starting LT Anton Harrison, starter since 2023, is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery when he returns from London, per me and @JFowlerESPN.



During the surgery, the doctor will determine how long Trevor Lawrence’s blindside protector is out — weeks or months. pic.twitter.com/euMcFlKvBa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

It's a major loss for the Jaguars' offensive line, as Harrison has remained a steady starting piece of this offensive line for the last four seasons.

Ever since he was a first-rounder back in 2023, Harrison has started over 50 regular-season games in Jacksonville, yet might now be trending towards a placement on Injured Reserve.

So how does such a big loss for the Jaguars' offensive front impact the Texans' chances this week? Well, it certainly bodes well for their pass rush, which has been a unit that's gradually come alive over their past few games.

How Anton Harrison's Injury Impacts the Texans in Week 6

With the Jaguars now down their starter on Trevor Lawrence's blindside, Jacksonville will now likely turn to backup tackle Walker Little to hold down the fort for whatever stretch he's going to be sidelined.

And of anyone on the Texans' defense to benefit from that swap on the Jaguars' offensive front, it's going to be veteran defensive end Danielle Hunter; someone who primarily lines up against the opposing left tackle on a weekly basis, and now has an easier assignment on his hands with an experienced, yet not quite as consistent contributor in Little.

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) celebrates with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (90) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking back to the last time these two teams faced off against each other––which came back in Week 10 of the 2025 season––it was a game to remember for Hunter.

The star defensive end put up one of his most impressive performances since joining the Texans, and perhaps just as a pro altogether: seven tackles, 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble that eventually led to their 36-29 win, sparking what would be an eventual eight-game win streak to end the year

And who was the Jaguars' left tackle in that Week 10 matchup? It wasn't Anton Harrison––who lined up on the right side for most of the day––it was Walker Little; who presented a clear array of problems in pass protection, and might be put in a position for some similar struggles this weekend in London.

Texans Need to Expose Walker Little in Pass Protection

So far this season, Little has yet to start for the Jaguars, though he has been active for 39 games since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and has 19 games of starting experience throughout his career.

Against this dominant Texans pass rush, though, that's remained one of the best in the NFL for the past couple of seasons, it could lead to Lawrence being forced under a bit more duress than he has been this season, as he's been sacked just 10 times through five games.

As for the Texans' defense, they've recorded 18 total sacks through that same stretch. Last week against the Tennessee Titans, it was Will Anderson who stepped up to the occasion for 3.0 sacks on Cam Ward, managing to tie his career-high in the process.

If the Texans' elite edge duo can keep pressure consistent on the Jaguars' passing game and make them feel the loss of Harrison on their blindside, then the road to a second-straight win might become a little easier on the road in London.

Therefore, expect Houston and their coaching staff to make that pass rush a primary emphasis in practice before Week 6 gets underway.

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