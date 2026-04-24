Instant Grade: Texans Trade Up to Draft OL Keylan Rutledge

The Houston Texans' first-round selection is officially in the books. Following a slight trade up from the 28th pick to 26, they landed on Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge.

In their efforts to get Rutledge, the Texans would move up in a deal with the Buffalo Bills to send their first-round pick at 28, a third-round pick at 69, and a fifth-round pick at 167 in exchange for the selection to draft Rutledge, along with a third-rounder at pick 91.

🚨 Trade 🚨



Texans ➡️ Bills

🔴 Pick 28, 69, 167



We receive:

🔴 Pick 26, 91 pic.twitter.com/q4uR8dhMQd — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) April 24, 2026

It's a statement move for the Texans' offensive line to follow their recent trend of making aggressive moves to the trenches all offseason.

Rutledge had been heavily linked to Houston in the weeks leading up to the draft as a possible fit for the future of their offensive line, and even started to gain some traction around the league as a late riser on the boards.

So instead of Houston waiting for their chance to secure Rutledge with one of their selections on day two at 38 or 59, they push to secure him on day one, and in a slight move up from their initial spot in the first round in the process.

Let's break things down with an instant grade and analysis of the Texans' first draft pickup of many:

Instant Grade: B

The Texans were almost certain to walk out of their first two picks in this year's draft with an upgrade on the offensive line in some way, shape, or form.

Tackle had been circled as an area of need, but really, it's the interior Houston could really use that extra depth and upside.

Rutledge brings just that type of edge needed on the inside of Houston's line. He measures at 6-foot-3, 316 pounds as a two-year starter at right guard with Georgia Tech, who immediately stands out with his unique toughness and nastiness as a blocker.

That relentlessness to combine with ideal athleticism for the position is what's made him a favorite amongst opposing front offices, and why for Houston, he makes total sense as a premier investment on their offensive line.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans have long coveted players on their offensive line of that same mold in terms of their athletic and mental makeup, and when paired with their lingering need in the trenches for the future, it was a match made in heaven in terms of stylistic fit.

There's a real case to be made that the Texans could've prioritized their defensive line heavier with the talent that was on the board. But instead of securing someone like Kayden McDonald or Keldric Faulk, Houston felt it was a better idea to address their offensive line early and attack the defensive side with their added flexibility on day two.

Where Rutledge Fits on Texans' Roster

Where Rutledge fits into Houston is simple: he'll instantly compete for starting reps on the interior, where the Texans have added veteran talent and depth throughout the offseason, but now get even stronger at the position.

Rutledge, a primary right guard during his time starting in college, will need to make a transition over to the other side of the line or a center to find a clear fit with Houston's offense right off the bat.

But with how highly the Texans invested in him, both with a first round pick and a move up the board, they're clearly confident he can make the adjustments necessary to make this pick a home run for the offensive side of the ball.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!