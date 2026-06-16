Texans OL Keylan Rutledge: Why the Rookie Is Already No. 25 Player of 2026

It's time to kick off our rankings for the top 25 Houston Texans for the 2026 season, sorting through which players around the roster will have the greatest impact for the year ahead.

And coming in at the opening No. 25 spot on the list is actually someone who's yet to line up for an NFL snap once in his career––that's the Texans' first-round pick from this year's draft in offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge out of Georgia Tech.

Let's break down exactly why Rutledge is vital for the Texans' success heading into the 2026 campaign, and how he's already found his way into the top 25 so early:

Why Keylan Rutledge is So Important

Rutledge sticks out as the biggest addition and hopeful upgrade the Texans made to their offensive line throughout the offseason.

Sure, Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith could both be impactful in the short term, but Rutledge is set to be a key fixture on Houston's interior for the long haul.

Houston made a notable investment to secure him with their first-round selection in this year's draft, and made sure of it by trading up a couple of spots from their original pick at 28 to 26 to do so.

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is selected by the Houston Texans as the number 26 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He fits the Texans' aspired versatility as someone that can hopefully move around the line with more reps at the next level, and is a perfect representation of the mentality Houston wants to have out of their players on both sides of the ball.

Any first-round pick is important to the future success of a franchise. But someone like Rutledge could have importance that's further heightened as soon as his rookie year because of the outstanding need Houston had on their offensive line.

Rutledge's Strengths and Weaknesses

Strengths

Has ideal length and athleticism for the position

Fits the Texans' mold of grit and toughness to a T

Team captain during his time at Georgia Tech

Weaknesses

Spent his time playing right guard at college

Not totally refined in terms of body control and movement

Footwork could use some tweaks

What Happens if Rutledge Gets Hurt?

If Rutledge does get the nod to start at center from day one––which isn't exactly confirmed, but wildly possible based on the Texans' initial investment in him––Houston won't be totally out of answers if he is indeed forced to miss any time throughout the season.

The Texans have solid competition at center entering the season as is. Jake Andrews could end up getting that nod from the jump, and even if he doesn't, he offers a great contingency plan behind Rutledge in case of an emergency.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) in action during a play in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Andrews started throughout all of the 2025 season, and has a ton of trust built in from the Texans' coaching staff.

That's not to say Rutledge won't play a vital role in the Texans' offensive line success. He's got a bunch of upside compared to what Andrews presents both in the short and long term. But the extra depth and experience built into Houston's center spot does provide a nice sense of relief.

Why We Ranked Rutledge Here

It might be a little early to put a rookie up as a top 25 player on the Texans roster––especially when factoring in Rutledge's inexperience on the offensive line outside of right guard.

Perhaps it takes some adjusting right off the bat. But he's already had two years of starting experience at Georgia Tech. He's not new to performing at a high level, and he certainly doesn't have a mentality to suggest he won't be ready to take on the challenge of making a transition to center, or even left guard.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Keylan Rutledge arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Rutledge also could play a significant impact on improving the Texans' offensive line, that's been such a key talking point in the last couple of years.

In 2024, that inconsistency upfront totally derailed their offensive production, and in 2025, things improved, but still weren't up to par as a group ranked in the top half of the league.

It could take time before being able to reach the true ceiling of what Houston hopes to get out of him. But if he's able to just be a subtle upgrade snapping the ball from what's been the case as of late, that’s a win for his first season.

So if he can make the switch that Houston envisions him to be able to, he has a strong case for being worthy of that top 25 spot. And if he's a fast learner in his first season, there's a chance he can reach even higher than 25 by the end of the year.

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