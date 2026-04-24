What Made Texans Confident in Trading Up for Keylan Rutledge

The Houston Texans were one of the handful of teams on the first night of the 2026 NFL Draft to make a move around the board in the form of a slight trade up with the Buffalo Bills.

In exchange for pick 28, along with their 69th pick in round three, and 167 in round five, the Texans would move to 26 to select Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge to pair with an additional third-rounder at pick 91.

In all, the investment wasn't much more than letting go of a day three pick and a slight shift in round three. But for Texans general manager Nick Caserio, the move was all about landing favorable positioning to ensure they got their guy in the trenches.

"Looked at a couple different scenarios; potentially moving up. I think moving 2 spots, it was just semantics and positioning more than anything else," Caserio said of the Texans' draft night move.

"Felt like there potentially could be some interest in the player. So we felt like, alright, we'll move up a couple of spots, essentially give up a fifth-round pick is what the difference is when you actually do the math."

Nick Caserio on the #Texans deciding to trade from pick 28 to 26 for Keylan Rutledge:



🗣️"I think moving 2 spots... it was just semantics more than anything else."



"Felt like there could be some interest in the player. So we felt like, alright, we'll move up a couple spots..." pic.twitter.com/Kg9mZlOnRE — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) April 24, 2026

Texans Were Convicted in Rutledge's Strength, Mindset

Talk revolving around Rutledge and his draft stock leading up to the action in Pittsburgh had hinted towards his range being pinned towards the top of day two, or in this case, and a pick at the back-end of round one.

Maybe the Texans could've settled at 28 and hoped Rutledge fell in their laps. But Houston and their front office collective saw all of the right qualities out of the Georgia Tech guard that made him the perfect fit for their front, and one they couldn't afford to lose out on, even if the chances were slim.

More than anything, the Texans fell in love with his grit and mentality in the trenches; filling the perfect relentless mindset that Houston's been building on all areas of their roster, but especially so in their revamped offensive line.

"The things that stand out about him: toughness, violence, physicality, his playing style, his intelligence," Caserio said of Rutledge.

"I mean, basically, the guy wants to step on your throat in every play. So, which I would say, sort of embodies what our football team is about, and the way we play."

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets offensive guard Keylan Rutledge is selected by the Houston Texans as the number 26 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He's a unique culture fit in Houston that doesn't exactly grow on trees. And considering how well Rutledge fits Houston's desire to bulk up their offensive line as they have all season, it made the pick easy to slot in as their first off the board, even if it required moving up a couple of spots to do so.

Now, the question leans on where exactly Rutledge may exactly fit in on Houston's offensive front.

Both left guard and center remain in play, but it's a near guarantee it'll be a bit different from his typical placement at right guard from where he's been playing at college, considering they just shelled out over $12 million a season for Ed Ingram to fill that role for the next three years.

However, there's no doubt whatsoever that Rutledge is just the type of young mind that Houston's front office and offensive line coach, Cole Popovich, wanted to bring in as a set of hands in the trenches early in the draft. As for the rest, the Texans seem confident they can work out those wrinkles in due time.

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