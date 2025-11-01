3 Texans Who Could Draw Interest Before NFL Trade Deadline
We're at the peak of trade season in the NFL. As the trade deadline sits right around the corner after the events of Week 9, rumors have begun to buzz, names are being thrown around headlines, and it makes for a busy, hectic few days for all parties involved.
The Houston Texans are no exception to that buzz, and while there has been chatter surrounding this team's potential to add talent with a deadline deal, there's a chance they could sell off a bit of their talent too. If they do decide to do so, there are a few players to keep an eye on as top candidates to see their way out the door.
Here's three players on the Texans who could draw some interest around the NFL as a potential trade chip:
RB Dameon Pierce
Since breaking out onto the scene in his 2022 rookie season, Dameon Pierce's role in the Texans' offense has steadily declined year after year— to the point where the 25-year-old running back has now been active for only three games, logging just 10 carries for 26 yards.
Even in a year where the Texans' backfield has been down Joe Mixon, Pierce hasn't seen his role increase much because of it. Instead, it's been Nick Chubb and Woody Marks leading as the one-two tandem behind C.J. Stroud.
The writing might be on the wall for the potential end of Pierce's tenure with the Texans sooner rather than later, and if an opposing front office is interested in adding a mid-season spark to their backfield at the deadline, Pierce could be a name to keep an eye on as someone Houston would have interest to cash in on.
OT Trent Brown
He hasn't played a single game for the Texans since signing back to the active roster at the start of October, but there's a world where Houston moves on from Trent Brown for a team seeking out some additional tackle depth.
Nick Caserio had no reservations when it came to sending off tackle Cam Robinson quickly into the season in a trade with the Cleveland Browns for a late-round pick, and based on Brown's experience alone, teams might have similar interest in his services. Brown has started 96 games throughout his 10-year career.
Maybe it's premature to write off Brown's time with the Texans before it really gets a chance to get the wheels spinning. However, it wouldn't be the first time this front office folded their hand on a veteran signing from this offseason sooner than expected.
DE Darrell Taylor
He's been a healthy scratch for over half of the season so far, including the Texans' past two games, falling down the depths of a talented defensive front in Houston. Yet, there's still a case that Darrell Taylor could have some intrigue around the league for those searching for help in their pass rush.
He's only 28 years old, and logged 24.5 career sacks in the previous five years he's played— nearly putting up a double-digit-sack season in 2022 with the Seattle Seahawks. There's bound to be a role as at least a rotational pass-rusher elsewhere, but for this season in Houston, that opportunity hasn't quite been there.
Don't be surprised if a team throws a late-round pick in exchange for Taylor as a dart throw to beef up their defensive front.
