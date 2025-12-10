The Houston Texans had a handful of names, and four starters, listed on their first injury report before facing the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

Here's the full injury report following the Texans' first of three practices for the week:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair: DNP (knee)



– CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (foot)



– RB Nick Chubb: DNP (ribs)



– RB Woody Marks: DNP (knee)



– LB EJ Speed: LIMITED (knee)



– LB Jamal Hill: LIMITED (hamstring)



– OT Trent Brown: DNP (hand)



– WR Justin Watson: LIMITED (calf)



– TE Harrison Bryant: LIMITED (neck/shoulder)



– DT Sheldon Rankins: DNP (elbow/shoulder)



– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)

There's a few attention-grabbing names, but the two biggest reside on the defensive side of the ball: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (ankle) and cornerback Kamari Lassiter (foot) were both DNPs with their respective injuries.

Lassiter, in particular, was dealing with a foot injury before last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs that left him as a DNP for the first two of three practices, but he would wind up playing after being a limited participant in their third and final session.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) and Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrate after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The same type of outcome could be in play this week against the Cardinals as the Texans try to be cautious with their star cornerback, but his status, as well as Al-Shaair's, will be worth keeping an eye on as the week progresses.

The Texans' running back duo of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks were absent from this week's first practice as well, putting a bit of a question mark on what this backfield could hold heading into the weekend against Arizona.

Chubb is dealing with a previously reported rib injury that effectively forced him to the side, while Marks is suffering from a knee injury. If one or both wind up missing any time, captain Dare Ogunbowale and British Brooks would likely be the next backs in line to receive work, but it remains to be seen if their ailments will be anything that hinders their availability.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Then, a couple of starters in the trenches on both sides of the ball are also dealing with issues. Right tackle Trent Brown was a DNP with a hand injury, while defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is working through an elbow/shoulder injury.

Both might not be quite as flashy names, but both have carved out a solid role on their respective side of the ball. Especially on the defensive side, having Rankins missing any time after Tim Settle Hr.'s season-ending injury might be a notabe absence.

We'll get a better sense of what to expect from all of the Texans' injured names leading up to this weekend with two practices left on the horizon. But with multiple names on both sides of the ball off to the side, another DNP could make any of their statuses a bit more interesting before kickoff against Arizona.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!