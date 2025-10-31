Texans’ C.J. Stroud Highlights Rookie WR Helping Rising Offense
Getting superstar wide receiver Nico Collins back in the starting lineup after his concussion absence must surely figure to put Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in a very good spot.
Given the fact that reigning NFL DPOY Patrick Surtain II will not suit up this Sunday for the 6-2 Denver Broncos, the matchup scenarios start to look far more favorable than before.
Stroud is coming off a much more assured performance during the win over the San Francisco 49ers, so reconnecting with his favorite receiver is something that ticks a lot of boxes.
Furthermore, proven slot target Christian Kirk will also be available again as another receiving option for Stroud to exploit, and he might need them against a Broncos defense that gets after opposing passers with relentless fury.
"I'm so happy they're back," Stroud said before facing the Broncos. "You know, another motivator to be out there and ball, and, you know, do all the things we need to do to win more games. You know, it'll help our team - take us to another level. So, I'm super happy he came back at the same time too, but yeah, I think there's a great force."
Texans' C.J. Stroud Spotlights Rookie Jaylin Noel
But while veteran chops are always most appreciated by any quarterback, the young talent like Jaylin Noel helped carry the load exceptionally well against the 49ers, and what he can bring to the table moving forward is extremely tantalizing.
In particular, Noel offered a nice option for Stroud when it came to stretching the field a little, but Stroud sounds more impressed by the diligent manner in which the rookie is learning his craft incrementally.
"I think it takes time," Stroud said about Noel's ongoing development. "You know, like I said before, failure is a good thing. It's a chance to learn- of course, you don't want to do it on Sundays. But if it does happen, you learn from it, you fix it. I think he's super coachable. You know, he wants to do what's right."
"He's in here working his tail off and in practice doing the same thing. So my thinking, he's going to be a great player, and he's showing that week in and week out. You know, getting better, learning the scheme, learning coverage, and adapting to it. So I think he's going to be great."
Despite being deprived of the phenomenal services of the imperious Surtain out on the perimeter, the Texans’ receivers still will have a deep Broncos secondary to deal with this Sunday.
It's also worth noting that the Broncos’ All-Pro linebacker Dre Greenlaw will return to the fold after missing one game through suspension, so it will be no mean feat for Stroud and Co. to gain positive traction irrespective of Surtain being sidelined.
Perhaps the biggest key will be how long the Texans' often inconsistent offensive line can effectively hold up against the Broncos' vicious pass rush, a unit that specializes in jumping snap counts with impunity.
After all, the Broncos’ defense under the attack-first leadership of their defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, remains firmly on pace to break the NFL record for sacks in a season.
Stroud getting the ball out quickly and precisely like he did only a week earlier could indeed provide the key to victory, and having Collins back running routes is only going to help achieve just that.
