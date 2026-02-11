5 Texans Veterans Who Won't Be on the Roster Next Season

While most of the key pieces on the Houston Texans' roster are bound to stay intact for the 2026 NFL season, the team is still bound to see a handful of changes to their personnel on both sides of the ball.

And of those changes that will occur, a few veterans on the Texans roster have likely played their last snap with the club––whether that be due to their declining play, financial reasons, or there simply not being a fit within the roster. Houston does have a chunk of key names that probably won't be returning for another year for one reason or another.

With that in mind, let's take a look at five veterans from the Texans' 2025 roster that won't be on the roster come time for training camp in August:

Nick Chubb, RB

Initial reports have already surfaced earlier in the Texans' offseason that Nick Chubb likely wouldn't be back for a second season in Houston, as he's slated to hit free agency later this March following his one-year, $2.5 million deal. It makes sense.

The Texans' run game was far from the best in the league this past year, ranking in the bottom half of the NFL's rushing efficiency behind the tandem of Chubb and rookie Woody Marks, the latter of whom began to command the lion's share of carries in the second half of the year.

Expect the Texans to go in a different direction from Chubb in an effort to upgrade their rushing offense this offseason.

Braxton Berrios, WR

It doesn't make much sense for the Texans to bring back special teams specialist and former All-Pro Braxton Berrios for next season, who's slated to hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

He was a healthy scratch in Houston's lineup for a majority of the season, having played in just four total games. He caught six passes on eight targets for 37 yards on the offensive end throughout the year, and only played in 11% of the Texans' special teams snaps.

On paper, he shapes up to be one of the few offseason casualties on the roster.

Christian Kirk, WR

The Texans' trade acquisition from the 2025 offseason via the Jacksonville Jaguars could be best served for a change of scenery heading into this year's free agency.

Kirk did come alive in a big way in the Texans' playoff win against the Pittsburgh Steelers, for eight catches, 144 yards, and a touchdown. But outside of that performance and a couple of solid games in the regular season, he failed to truly establish that same standout presence in Houston's receiving room like he was in Jacksonville.

Combine that with how the primary slot receiver would have to compete for snaps with the talent of second-year wideout Jaylin Noel, as well as Tank Dell, who's set to return from his leg injury in 2026, and the opportunities could be on the downturn for Kirk if he were to return for another year.

It's not impossible to see Kirk run it back for another season in H-Town, but a one-and-done year might be more likely than not.

Denico Autry, DE

Turning age 36 in July, there's a chance that Denico Autry might've played his last snap with the Texans, who’ve been on the roster since signing him in the 2024 offseason.

Autry opened the season on the PUP list with a knee injury for the Texans, and never truly recovered from that issue throughout the year, being a consistent entry on the injury report following his return.

He still managed to log 3.5 sacks and eight tackles in the 12 games he was healthy. But instead of the Texans re-investing in Autry for another season to play behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, expect the front office to allocate those resources elsewhere.

Ed Ingram, OG

This one's a bit more speculative than the previous four entries, as Ingram could very well return for another year as the Texans' starting right guard. The team would certainly welcome him back.

But after a career-best season following his trade to Houston, to now enter unrestricted free agency, there's a real chance that Ingram might be out of the team's price range for a new deal.

﻿Previous reports have indicated that Ingram could command upwards of $15 million annually on his next contract entering this offseason. Teams with holes on their own offensive line that have much more cap space than the Texans could be interested in bringing him in and upgrading their own respective lines.

The Texans do need to build their offensive line up as strong as it can be in an effort to best support C.J. Stroud, but with the bill soon coming due for this elite defense and other key offensive pieces, Ingram could be on his way out of Houston if other teams are aggressive and paying big money for him in free agency.

