Texans Offseason Primer: Roster Breakdown, Trade Ideas, Draft Needs

With Super Bowl LX officially come and gone, the 2025 NFL season is now in the rear-view mirror, with the offseason now gearing up to unfold across the coming weeks and months. The Houston Texans, just like each of the other 31 teams in the mix, will be looking for ways to get their roster even better for 2026.

The Texans' own Super Bowl dreams have now fallen short in the AFC Divisional Round for three straight seasons, meaning there's still clear work to be done in order to climb even further come time for next season. Working through those very improvements starts now as the offseason months get underway.

Now that we're in the true beginning of the NFL offseason, let's kick things off with a roster breakdown, some trade ideas, and the Texans' biggest draft needs.

Texans' Roster

The Texans' roster heading into the offseason has most of their core components locked in under contract for at least another year.

When looking at the defense, the seeds are planted for yet another year ranking atop the league. The core of their secondary in Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter will be intact for an even better 2026 campaign, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will be looking to build off his first Pro Bowl appearance, and off the edge, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter will also be looking to climb to further heights.

Anderson, in particular, will be eligible and in the market for a big-time contract extension to cement him as a focal point of this defense for years to come. It'll be pricey, but expect the Texans to foot the bill and pay their defensive stars, similar to how they approached Stingley's extension last offseason.

The biggest free agents of note for the Texans' defense reside on the interior of their line. Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle will both be hitting free agency this coming March, and while Houston finished out their last season without both due to injury, retaining at least one of those names will be important.

Offensively, there are a few more free agents to note. The right side of their offensive line, Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, will both hit the open market and might leave a bit of short-term uncertainty for Houston's unit. Veteran skill players Nick Chubb and Christian Kirk will also be hitting free agency, both of whom might be trending towards unlikely for a return.

But, as for the core components like C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins, and their rookie impact players from last year, they're locked and loaded for another year in Houston––even if Stroud may face his fair share of contract extension buzz across the coming months.

Trade Ideas

When it comes to possible trades, the Texans need to keep a center focus on the offensive side of the ball. Sure, the defense could get even better than they were last year, but Houston has to become better balanced on both sides of the ball to get deeper into the hunt in 2026.

Perhaps running back could be of interest, and if so, the Carolina Panthers could have a candidate to keep an eye on.

Chuba Hubbard | RB | Carolina Panthers

Hubbard could be a trade candidate for the Panthers in an effort to save a bit of cash on their payroll, with a deal to ship him out freeing up $3 million on their books, while a team like Houston— in the market for offensive upgrades— could be a worthwhile destination in mind to send him.

The Unlikely Blockbuster Trade: Dion Dawkins | LT | Buffalo Bills

Finding a top-end left tackle in the NFL is never easy. The Texans tried to draft one last offseason in the form of second-rounder Aireontae Ersery, and there's a world where they try to run it back with him for better production in year two. But if there were an upgrade to be made at left tackle, perhaps Dion Dawkins could become available from the Buffalo Bills.

A trade surrounding Dawkins saved the Bills just $3 million on the books, so rather than a simple move for cap flexibility, Buffalo would likely want some strong assets in return for their longtime left tackle. There wouldn't be many better fits for his services than Houston, but would they be willing to invest a premium in a 31-year-old tackle? That's to be seen.

If Dawkins is indeed on the market, though, don't take your eye off the Texans as a potential suitor.

Draft Needs

Without having yet moved past the NFL's free agency period, the Texans' needs in the draft could drastically shift in a few weeks' time. But, compared to this time last year, Houston has another layer of assets to utilize come time for the draft that could make their haul a pretty significant one come time for April.

Currently, Houston has eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, with three of those residing in the top 64. Their first-round pick sits at 28th overall.

The biggest priorities, on paper, again reside on the offensive side of the ball. The offensive line could once again be addressed in the first two days of the draft, perhaps to find more stability on the right side of the line depending on what happens in Ed Ingram and Trent Brown's free agency.

Running back could also be a spot that's prioritized early. Woody Marks was a serviceable contributor in the backfield for most of last season, but getting him a running mate that can take a higher share of carries would be a worthwhile investment. Adding another tight end could be of benefit to look at as well.

Defensively, the one area to watch might be their safety position. Calen Bullock was a Pro Bowl talent this year, but their other safety lining up next to him was a revolving door all season long. Finding a bit more stable contributions in that role could be another great asset for DeMeco Ryans' elite unit.

