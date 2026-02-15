Analyzing Every Potential Texans Cap Casualty This Offseason

With NFL free agency creeping around the corner, that time also comes the inevitable conversations surrounding the potential cap casualties that could be taking place around the league as teams try to save money and cut some costs against their respective salary caps to best position themselves for the best offseason possible.

The Houston Texans are certainly no exception, and as general manager Nick Caserio attempts to tweak this roster and best position this group to ace their own offseason, a few cap casualties are bound to take place.

Of those candidates on the roster, there are six names that stick out as possible players that could come up as the most logical options for the Texans to cut ties with. Some make more sense than others, but a few could have a real chance of going down before free agency gets underway.

Here's a breakdown of those six potential Texans cap casualties:

Joe Mixon, RB

Dead Money: $2.0M | Cap Savings $8.0M

The most likely cap casualty of this offseason resides in the backfield with their injured running back, Joe Mixon, as the Texans could save $8 million against the cap if they were to cut the veteran runner this offseason and could re-invest those funds elsewhere on the roster.

There's a world that, if Mixon is healthy for next season and the Texans are confident in his play, he could come back on his current deal for 2026. But without much clarity on his status, and the opportunity for Houston to upgrade the roster with $8 million freed from the books, his release could make too much sense.

Mario Edwards Jr., DT

Dead Money: $1.0M | Cap Savings $4.4M

A tough call for the Texans; Mario Edwards Jr. could be able to save the team nearly $5 million on the books as a cap casualty, and comes off a year in which he saw his opportunities dip from his first year with Houston in 2024.

In his age-31 season, Edwards Jr. saw dips in all of his major statistics, saw his defensive snap share drop from 55% to 33%, and paired all of that with a season-ending pectoral injury that limited him to just 14 games.

If Houston wants to keep continuity on their defensive line, maybe Edwards comes back for another year, but it certainly wouldn't be a shock to see Nick Caserio and Co. pull the trigger on cutting ties to save that $4.4 million.

Tank Dell, WR

Dead Money: $284K | Cap Savings $3.6M

Another cap saving move that the Texans could invest in would be cutting Tank Dell, which would free up nearly $4 million in cap space. This might be an option Houston would consider in the event Dell's health were in a different spot.

However, it seems like Dell is ready to make a full return for the 2026 season. And while it could very well take some time to see the potent slot weapon return to pre-injury form, Houston seems more than willing to give him the opportunity to come back next season rather than trying to save money on his deal.

Jarrett Patterson, OL

Dead Money: $42K | Cap Savings $3.6M

This one feels like an easier decision to make for the Texans' front office. By cutting Patterson, the team can save $3.6 million against the cap with little to no dead money charged against them, all for a player that started just five games and fell out of favor at center as Jake Andrews would take the starting snaps as the year went on.

The Texans' offensive line will undergo a few changes heading into next season, and one of those moves will likely be to move on from Patterson in a simple cost-cutting move.

Xavier Hutchinson, WR

Dead Money: $40K | Cap Savings $3.6M

Xavier Hutchinson was one of the Texans' more productive pass-catchers throughout the year in 2025, but it could save them some nice change in the event the front office were to cut him heading into next season––netting over $3 million in savings for a team that will have a good share of solid wideouts on the roster as is in 2026.

In reality, though, it feels as if Hutchinson's spot on the roster feels pretty secure for the moment. He's become a reliable weapon in C.J. Stroud's arsenal with a good bit of chemistry to work with, and can be a cost-controlled option to lean on for next season if Houston needs to lean on their depth a bit more than projected.

Juice Scruggs, OL

Dead Money: $358K | Cap Savings $1.5M

In a small cost-cutting move, the Texans could decide to release Juice Scruggs to land $1.5 million in cap savings.

It's certainly nothing game-changing, but considering Scruggs didn't play much of a vital role on Houston's offensive line last season, cutting ties to save that slim bit of cash could be worthwhile if that extra money needs to be freed up.

