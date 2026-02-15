The Houston Texans have one assistant on their staff gaining a bit of traction behind the Cleveland Browns' defensive coordinator job.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are conducting an in-person interview with Texans defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

"Browns conducting in-person defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, including Texans pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin. Cleveland linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Falcons pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg also remain firmly in the mix."

Browns conducting in-person defensive coordinator interviews this weekend, including Texans pass-game coordinator Cory Undlin. Cleveland linebackers coach Jason Tarver and Falcons pass-game coordinator Mike Rutenberg also remain firmly in the mix. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 15, 2026

Undlin is one of the few names in the mix as a prime candidate to join the Browns' staff, who's now searching for their next defensive play-caller under new head coach Todd Monkin following the departure of previous defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

There's no guarantee that Undlin lands the gig, but considering the Browns have now advanced with him as one of their in-person interviews, it shows that Cleveland's at least somewhat interested in the Texans assistant becoming their next lead defensive mind.

Undlin is one of two Texans defensive assistants who have gained a bit of momentum for defensive coordinator positions in the past few weeks, joining defensive backs coach Dino Vasso, who was also a prime candidate for multiple jobs around the league.

Vasso, however, would wind up re-upping with the Texans on a new contract for the 2026 season, and thus takes him off the market for any other team interested in his services as their defensive coordinator.

But Undlin has yet to sign any new deal with the Texans, and by moving forward in the interview process with the Browns, there's a greater chance he could end up joining Cleveland's staff, depending on how interviews shake out with other candidates.

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin reacts during pre game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Undlin is an experienced coaching name in the NFL, having spent the last three years as a part of the Texans' defensive staff under DeMeco Ryans, and was a part of the coaching collective behind one of the best defenses of this past season.

Undlin has been with the Browns previously in his career, all the way back in 2005 during the beginning of his coaching career in the league as a defensive assistant, where he would spend four seasons before landing with the Jacksonville Jaguars for a few years, then the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and San Francisco 49ers.

Could he make his way back to Cleveland with a big opportunity on Monkin's staff? It remains to be seen, but if he does become the Browns' next defensive coordinator, it leaves one more opening for the Texans to fill for their own group of coaches heading into 2026.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!