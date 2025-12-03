Andy Reid Exudes Confidence Entering Texans-Chiefs Matchup

Now that the 7-5 Houston Texans have gotten in front of the 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs, administering a fatal knockout punch for their postseason hopes appears extremely appealing for this weekend.

However, we all know how dangerous a team with its back against the wall can be, especially a former Super Bowl champion who can boast future Hall of Famers at both quarterback and head coach.

On the flip side, it's true to say that the Chiefs are struggling a bit more than usual they head into this weekend's fixture with the Texans. Confronted with what's increasingly long odds, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid remains pretty bullish about the Chiefs' chances of pulling off a turnaround

And of course, with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes still under center, you can understand his positive mindset that Reid's been floating out very publicly this week.

"I believe that," Reid said of whether the Chiefs can win out their next five games, "I'm telling you, we're going to go after it every game."

For as weird as it might sound to witness Reid morphing into Dan Campbell, nothing was as left field as the Chiefs' coach detailing how his team planned to attack their remaining matchups.

"That's how we roll," Reid said. "We're going to try and tickle your tonsils on every play, every game. That's the attitude that we're coming in with, and you let the chips fall where they may."

Andy Reid Not Backing Down From Texans Challenge

Just how the Texans' bullying defense is going to react to the Chiefs' desire to tickle their tonsils might prove to be pretty brutal for Mahomes and Co.

The truth be told, kicking Mahomes when he's down will be something that the Texans defense is bound to revel in if they're given half the chance.

You could even venture to suggest that Reid declaring they will now resort to all-out attack has to be a warning that Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has to treat with the utmost seriousness.

There's no secret that the Chiefs are going to throw everything at the Texans in order to stay alive, and that will very likely include defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo bringing plenty of blitz packages toward C.J. Stroud.

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the fourth quarter of a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

But at this late juncture of the season, Houston's reconstructed offensive line is soaking up pressure a great deal better than they've done at any previous point. It's been a crucial improvement which has allowed the Texans offense to get back on track, especially when it comes to executing much more proficiently, and Ryans has insisted that everyone has been playing their part.

"It's a credit to the coaches, starting with [Nick] Caley and the offensive staff," Ryans enthused. "They've done a really good job of really emphasizing and walking through the pressure looks that we'll see. Credit to the players [too], they executed it the right way. I think Woody [Marks] has stepped up and done a really nice job in protection."

If the Texans can hold up their end of the offensive line, while continuing to keep pressure on Mahomes defensively as they have through the past several weeks, coming out on top against the NFL's juggernaut of the past half-decade might not be out of the question.

