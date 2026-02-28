Nick Caserio Makes Texans' Draft Intentions Known

When the Houston Texans' top brass get questioned over their intentions for the upcoming NFL Draft, it's a little hard to mask some true intentions.

After all, the ongoing mission to restore quarterback C.J. Stroud to rookie form is going to take a full-board commitment to giving him more time in a clean pocket.

As a result, both general manager Nick Caserio and head coach DeMeco Ryans have made their stance clear on their intention to plough the draft in the hunt for new bodies to fill within the offensive trenches.

Furthermore, why should Caserio and Co. be in the least bit bashful about potentially using multiple picks on the same position group, even if it means trading assets to sufficiently reposition the organization?

“We don't go into the draft and say we're going to draft X, Y, and Z. We try to grade the players. Try to take them off the board as they come. In that particular situation, those are two players that we really liked. So, this program's not about one player. It's not about helping one position group. It's not about helping one individual. It's about, ‘How do we put together a good, consistent team on a year-to-year basis?"

"We feel that we've been able to do that, and that'll be the goal here this offseason as well."

Texans Seeking Out Physical, Intense Prospects

History tells us that scouting a certain position often throws up an array of talent that's worth spending multiple picks on. The Texans made that move just last year to add more quality to the wide receiver room with the selection of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft.

Given the physical nature of the challenges they have within their own division these days, it also comes as no real surprise then that Caserio is determined to identify players who can deal with intense combat.

"You can go play somewhere else, no problem. But we're looking for players with a certain mentality and a certain mindset, honestly, not just on defense, but offensively as well," Caserio declared earlier this week. "We're trying to build a strong, fast, big, physical team that can compete on a week-to-week basis, regardless of the circumstances or conditions. Who are the players that have those qualities that are going to be able to go out there and handle that on a week-to-week basis?”

All told, Caserio is blazing a trail into a bold new era whereby the Texans are more than willing to face up to the deficiencies they've got on their own roster, and also be acutely aware of who they have to vanquish within the division.

"I think our division overall is going to be probably as competitive as any in the league next year," Caserio admitted at the combine. "You mentioned the Jaguars. They're defending division champs and made the playoffs. The [Indianapolis] Colts, they're a good team. I think Tennessee [Titans] is going to be much improved. But we got a lot of respect for Jacksonville and their program and what they did."

"We understand the challenges that it's going to take. You're going to have to play a good brand of football on a weekly basis to beat the Jaguars. So, a lot of credit to them and a lot of respect for their program.”

Of course, the more cynical sections of the media and fans could put forth that Caserio is not even remotely hiding his hand as he sits down at the draft poker table, and that can spell danger.

That's very true, but the Texans front office seems determined to dispense with beating about the bush and go straight for the prize instead.