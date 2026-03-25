Braden Smith Praises C.J. Stroud, Texans Stability Shift

Offensive linemen are a distinctly rare breed. That’s probably because butting heads for a living brings with it a huge degree of loyalty to your teammates, especially if they're pulling their weight accordingly.

New Houston Texans right tackle Braden Smith was part of a setup with the Indianapolis Colts previously which was changeable when it came to who was calling the shots in the huddle.

Mercifully for the 30-year-old former Auburn Tigers alumni, the debilitating revolving door scenario in Indy will come to an end with C.J. Stroud entrenched under center for Houston.

"He was actually the first guy to really text me once I signed there which I thought was pretty cool and I'm excited to really get to know him on a personal level, " Smith told IGCwithMitch.

"But I mean he's a really great quarterback and obviously coming from a place where the quarterback stability has been just nonstop, like I've had a different quarterback every year and you know it's nice to go to a team that has that stability. "

Mitch (@MMwithMitch) spoke with new Texans tackle Braden Smith on playing with CJ Stroud (@CJ7STROUD) @TexansCommenter @TexansJacob pic.twitter.com/nQr8z223XD — In Good Company with Mitch Morse (@IGCwithMitch) March 25, 2026

Of course, the rapid retooling in the trench in front of Stroud was done to try and return the talented Texans passer near the sensational form he displayed as a rookie.

It's certainly been a costly expedition for Texans general manager Nick Caserio; all which pretty much guarantees that the organizational stakes couldn't be any higher–– particularly on account of Stroud's contract extension looming large.

Therefore, it will be hugely reassuring for him to hear that Stroud is showing up as a leader during the offseason, but the burden of proof will be set at a high bar.

Braden Smith Likes Texans' Style, Physicality

Nonetheless, Stroud showing increased amounts of maturity will surely aid with the grand reclamation project everyone's embarking upon, and Smith likes what he's already seen from Stroud as a player within the grander set up in Houston.

"I love their style, of like physicality, and you know obviously they've had a lot of success over the years, " Smith enthused. "C.J. Stroud's a great player, great defense and, you know, it's just a team I felt like I could help out."

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith (72) moves on the field during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-Imagn Images | Jenna Watson-Imagn Images

History also tells that big grizzly offensive linemen will always work out rather quickly if their quarterback is in any way faking things. Stroud has always been a popular figure within the Texans locker room, but finally living up to his immense physical capabilities is coming past due pretty rapidly.

Critical negotiations over Stroud's anticipated new contract have quite rightly been put in a holding pattern for now. It's now somewhat of an open secret that the Texans front office will require Stroud to really "prove it" to them in 2026.

At base level, Caserio and Co. have covered themselves by spending liberally on the likes of Smith and Wyatt Teller to give Stroud a solid platform to show them once and for all that he's got the right stuff.