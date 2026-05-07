3 Reasons Why Texans Should Feel Optimistic About C.J. Stroud

There's no doubt that C.J. Stroud enters a pivotal fourth season at the helm for the Houston Texans.

After flaming out in the postseason in ugly fashion, combined with pending discussions of a new, potentially lucrative extension on the horizon, the pressure is on for Stroud to have a statement campaign for multiple reasons. If he doesn't, the conversations will only get louder surrounding his future as the signal caller in Houston.

Despite the high stakes that might be in play, though, the Texans should be feeling pretty confident about the type of season Stroud could put together in 2026.

Let's look at three reasons why:

1. The Offensive Line is Better (and Deeper)

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Stroud's stalled development in years two and three became the Texans' focal point to attack this offseason––that's the offensive line.

Between drafting multiple interior linemen in Keylan Rutledge and Febechi Nwaiwu, signing starting-level veterans in Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, and even re-signing their own key free agents Ed Ingram and Trent Brown, this protection has a much higher ceiling and is much deeper than last season turned out to be.

Nobody on the roster is happier to see that step forward in the trenches than the guy who's standing behind them in C.J. Stroud. Houston's line in 2025 did show noticeable signs of life, but projections on paper hint that this next season could turn out to be even better.

2. He'll Benefit From a Stronger Run Game

Jan 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Along with the supporting cast upgrades the Texans have made for Stroud in front of him on the offensive line, his backfield has also seen a big step forward in the form of trading for former Detroit Lions running David Montgomery.

Last season, the Texans' rushing offense wasn't able to truly be a balancing force in their scoring unit, finishing with the 22nd most rushing yards and 27th most rushing touchdowns on the season.

That outlook had to improve before next season. And that's exactly what Houston did.

By trading a fourth-rounder and former day two pick, Juice Scruggs, for the veteran back, Houston's clearly committed to utilizing Montgomery pretty heavily in this year's offensive attack. Their offensive line improvements and focus on finding positive forces in the run game like Rutledge and Teller only reinforce that thought.

In doing so, that layer of versatility in the run game helps take a bit of the responsibilities off of Stroud's shoulders by adding another chain-mover, and can hope to help the offense set the pace better on early downs compared to last season's inefficiencies.

3. Jayden Higgins' Year 2 Development

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jayden Higgins (81) reacts with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after making a touchdown catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Texans decided not to address their receiver room much throughout their work in free agency or the draft, with their highest investment coming from the sixth-round selection of Boston College wideout Lewis Bond.

It shows the Texans' decision-makers are feeling fine with the current talent at the position already on the roster. But it also might reveal that Houston's really inspired by what they saw out of 2025 second-rounder Jayden Higgins at the end of last year to warrant a bump in opportunity this season.

From Week 9 to 18, Higgins was averaging three receptions and over 40 yards a game, scoring a touchdown in nearly every other game through that stretch.

His ability as a downfield and red-zone threat should only be expanded after a full offseason, and effectively gives Stroud three pretty appealing weapons to work with between Higgins, Nico Collins, and Dalton Schultz, along with a fresh pair of legs at running back behind him in Montgomery.

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