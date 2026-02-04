C.J. Stroud Unveils New Haircut Ahead of Texans Offseason

﻿Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has seemingly wasted no time changing up the norm this offseason, as it was revealed earlier this week that the signal-caller has a new haircut.

Since entering the league back in 2023, and even dating back to his time at Ohio State, Stroud had been growing out his locs for the past few years. But now, just a few weeks deep into the Texans' offseason, the quarterback decided it was time for a change.

Barber Kase McGee would post a video to socials (via @katch_a_kase on Instagram) revealing Stroud's transformation to take place, going from a set of long locs to chopping it all off.

C.J. Stroud Makes Major Haircut Change

According to the Houston Chronicle, McGee and Stroud would joke about the possibility of taking on the drastic cut, but this time was finally the moment that the change would come to fruition.

“He would always tease about doing it and never go through with it,” McGee said after posting a video of the new cut on his Instagram, via the Houston Chronicle. “So this time was really nothing different than what I’d heard before, except he sounded a little more serious. He was like, 'Watch, I’m gonna do it.' And, we did it.”

Stroud even had made subtle mention to McGee, who's been his personal barber dating back to his Ohio State days, of cutting his hair back when he was just 20 years old and initially beginning to grow out the locs he's known for today.

Fast forward to now, and the switch-up has been made a reality.

The move for a major change in appearance comes after the Texans' playoff exit to the New England Patriots. Stroud's haircut actually came not too long after Houston's demise in the postseason, but it just recently started to capture the attention of the masses via social media.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls for a time out in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It's the start of what's bound to be a critical offseason for Stroud to take advantage of before year four of his time in Houston—a season which is set to be his most pivotal yet as he and the Texans look to overcome their divisional round hurdle that they've been stopped by for three consecutive years.

Expect Stroud to be busy in the lab all offseason and summer to get back to form following an up-and-down year three— showcasing a different-looking quarterback with the helmet both on and off.

