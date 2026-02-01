Texans Poised to Maximize Draft as Front Office Holds Firm

Four of the Houston Texans eight draft picks in this year's NFL selection process will come within the rarified air of the top-70, and it’s a golden chance to make some hay.

For the Texans front office top brass; it does make for a decent spot to be in, especially after winning 12 games this past season. Consequently, a ton will be riding on the Texans front office continuing to make the right decisions; particularly when it comes to their 28th overall selection.

Thankfully, good scouting has been the bedrock of what the Texans have built in recenttimes, and further proof arrived when two bona fide starters emerged from last year's draft class in left tackle Aireontae Ersery and running back Woody Marks.

Maintaining continuity in that department just received a sizable boost with the news that Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham had beaten out his Texans counterpart James Liipfert for the GM job with the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite Liipfert missing out on getting the top job down in Atlanta, the fact he got down to the final two with Cunningham probably makes him a GM in waiting when the door slides open once again.

Of course, another prized gig just opened up after the Minnesota Vikings parted company with their incumbent GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, but it's anyone's guess what direction they'll take next. As far as the long term picture goes, Texans GM Nick Caserio will probably be preparing himself for the eventual departure of his right-hand man, and sooner rather than later.

In the shorter term; Caserio wil be keen to successfully max out what they can do in this upcoming draft window of opportunity come April time while Liipfert is still in the saddle.

James Liipfert Keeps Scouting Prowess in Texans' Front Office

We can also very reasonably speculate that Liipfert's critical wingman role will only grow in vital importance for as long as he remains in H-Town. That's because Caserio is undoubtedly going to have his hands seriously full with thrashing out contract extensions for quarterback C.J. Stroud and superstar edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Identifying college talent who can apply themselves at the professional level is no walk in the park, and Liipfert's expertise and eye for detail has very clearly got other teams hot on his trail. Young and ambitious front office executives who know how a player really ticks are coveted commodities for any NFL team, and Liipfert ticks a whole heap of boxes.

Nearly a decade spent honing his skills within the New England Patriots has given way to some finer polishing under Caserio's wing in Houston; his apprenticeship has been diligently well-served.

Heading back to his Georgia roots might have worked out just peachy for Liipfert, but as fate has played out, it's Caserio and the Texans who've lucked out this time around.

