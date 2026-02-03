Senior Bowl Standout Linked to Texans NFL Draft Plans

The Houston Texans will be looking far and wide this offseason to try and find some upgrades for the offensive line.

Despite being one of the best teams in the league this season, the Texans still struggled in the trenches, boasting one of the worst offensive line units in the league. That's why Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests the Texans as a landing spot for Arizona State offensive tackle Max Iheanachor.

"Stop me if you've heard this before, but the Houston Texans need help on the offensive line. The team made the postseason for the third year in a row in 2025, but they did so with a line that Pro Football Focus ranked 27th in the league. Houston's 2025 starter at right tackle (Trent Brown) is well on the wrong side of 30 and about to hit free agency," Davenport wrote.

"Iheanachor is far from the most NFL-ready tackle in this class, but those guys are going to be gone by the time the Texans pick at No. 28 anyway. Whether it's at that spot or after a slide back into the early stages of Round 2, Iheanachor's size, length and potential makes a lot of sense for Houston."

Texans Linked to Max Iheanachor

Iheanachor played 32 games for the Sun Devils across three collegiate seasons and comes into the draft with the ideal size for an NFL offensive tackle. There is a chance that Iheanachor could rise up draft boards even more, but the Texans would like to hope he could be available because he could help the team out in a major way.

"Iheanachor looks the part at 6'5" and 325 pounds with good length. The thing that stood out to me, though, was the continued growth I saw from him over the course of the week," NFL.com analyst Daniel Jeremiah wrote.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor against the Arizona Wildcats. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"He took to the coaching he received here and adjusted, taking a leap on the second day of practice. Keep in mind Iheanachor, who grew up playing soccer and basketball, didn't begin his football career until 2021. He might just be scratching the surface of his potential. I view him as a likely second-round pick with a chance to sneak into the first round."

The Texans will look elsewhere in the draft class and free agency for potential offensive tackles, but Iheanachor should be on their radar.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. Fans can watch the event on ESPN or stream it on the ESPN app.

