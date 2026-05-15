Explaining Why Texans Fans Should Be Happy About Bye Week Timing

The Houston Texans' 2026 schedule officially being released means we finally know when, and where this team will be facing off in all 17 of their regular season games.

But the Texans also now know when exactly this year's bye week will be taking place as well––that'll be in Week 8 following their home matchup vs. the New York Giants.

It's a bit later than what the Texans had to work with last season. In 2025, they had a pretty early mid-season break in Week 6 following a bumpy 2-3 start. But that ultimately unraveled into a strong finish to the season and 12 total wins.

So how does this year's bye week stack up to what Houston had on their hands last year?

In reality, this year's might be just a bit more favorable, and fans should be feeling pretty pleased about the outcome.

Why Texans' Bye Week Falls at the Right Time

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans stands on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Oftentimes, a team's bye week can fall a bit too early or too late on the calendar, which tends to lose a bit of overall effectiveness in allowing the team to get a necessary mid-season break.

A bye from Weeks 5 or 6 leaves over three months to go on the calendar with no stoppage for the team to catch their breath, and perhaps even longer depending on how far they stretch into the postseason.

Anything towards the tail-end of the calendar in Weeks 12, 13, or 14 leaves the same dilemma in play for the first half of the season. The players might be a bit more refreshed for a strong push in the final quarter of the year, but still leaves essentially three-straight months of on-field action in the weeks before.

2026 NFL bye weeks are set.



Week 11 is the pressure point with the Browns, Packers, Rams, Seahawks, Falcons, and Patriots all off.



Plan your drafts, bets, and survivor picks accordingly. pic.twitter.com/994zwxeis2 — Sharp Football Analysis (@SharpFBAnalysis) May 14, 2026

The Texans don't have to worry about either of those possibilities. Houston's bye sits in the middle of the regular season in Week 8, leaving seven games upfront for them to start their season off, then embark on the following nine after sitting out for a week.

It's a bit of a surprise for Houston's bye to land on Week 8 rather than one week prior, simply because of the implications in play for traveling across the pond to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.

Having a one-week break after an unorthodox travel week overseas has become pretty common for teams going international to slot in for their bye, though not always guaranteed.

In this case, the Texans will go from London to play the Jaguars, quickly travel back home to play the Giants the following Sunday, then take Week 8 off ahead of their game vs. the Chargers.

Perhaps it could be debated that Houston would be better off with a Week 7 bye, but a one-week delay does tend to balance out their season better into two clear halves.

Texans' Bye Week Provides Great Balance

Another benefit of that bye in the middle of the year: Houston will also have a fair share of challenges on both sides of their bye week, before and after, rather than having a clump of brutal games all in one part of the season.

Early on, the Texans will see where they stand against talented offenses in the AFC like the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, and Indianapolis Colts, while also getting a taste of some from the NFC with the Dallas Cowboys.

Moving past their Week 8 bye, the Texans have tough matchups spread out against the LA Chargers, Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles; all of which have a bit more specialty on the defensive side of the ball compared to their top challenges in the first half.

All in all, the Texans’ schedule is balanced to have some decent challenges from start to finish of the season. But in the process, Houston's bye can be a perfect halfway point in the season before trying to embark on a similarly inspiring second-half stretch like they did last season.

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