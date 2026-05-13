Predicting the Texans 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

The Houston Texans' 2026 schedule release is right around the corner. And so far, only one of their 18 weeks of the season has been officially uncovered: their Week 6 trip to London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That leaves an impressive 16 games of action for Houston left up in the air for how they might inevitably fall upon Thursday's big reveal.

As with any schedule release, there's bound to be some unpredictability and some surprises in store. But let's take our best stab at predicting how the Texans' 2026 schedule might look once it's out.

Week 1: Texans vs. Bengals - 12 PM

Some rumors have seeped through the cracks of the Texans opening their year at home against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (via @TheCoreyBarrett on X).

Rumors are The Texans will have the Bengals week 1... Rutledge and the boys will get an early test from Big Dexter Lawrence. I like it.... Set the tempo for the season! — Dr. Barrett (@TheCoreyBarrett) May 12, 2026

While not totally confirmed, we'll go ahead and slot this game in as an electric start to the season between a high-powered offense and a game-wrecking defense.

Week 2: Texans @ Colts - 12 PM

The Texans have started five of their last six seasons off with at least one divisional game played in the first three weeks. That trend leads me to believe this season will be similar, and could allow for Houston's first road trip to come against the Indianapolis Colts in the process.

Week 3: Texans @ Steelers - SNF

A rematch of the Texans' last Wild Card victory, this game feels perfect to throw onto the Sunday Night Football slate to see if new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy can lead this new and improved roster to a different result than January's humbling playoff exit.

Week 4: Texans vs. Giants - 12 PM

An early test against this new-look New York Giants roster and head coach John Harbaugh? This feels like a spot for perfect pulse check to see where both teams stand after a busy offseason, and a few weeks of action already in the books around the league.

Week 5: Texans vs. Titans - 12 PM

With similar logic to Week 2, the Texans have seen five of their last six seasons include two divisional opponents in the first five weeks. Insert the Tennessee Titans.

Week 6: Texans @ Jaguars (London) - 8:30 AM CT [CONFIRMED]

The only date 100% confirmed to be on the Texans' schedule thus far, an international trip to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, will be on tap for Houston's first game outside of the States since 2019.

Week 7: Bye Week

After going across the pond to face Jacksonville, the arrival back could be an ideal time for the Texans to have their bye week.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans talks to fans before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

While similarly early to last year's bye in Week 6, it's become common for teams traveling abroad to take the following week off.

Week 8: Texans vs. Cowboys - SNF

Fresh off a week of rest from the bye, the Texans could roll into a primetime dual between their in-state rivals in the Dallas Cowboys. If there's any game on Houston's schedule to plug in as a standalone Sunday night matchup, this one sticks out above all.

Week 9: Texans @ Chargers - 3:25 PM

The past two times the Texans had played the LA Chargers in 2025, both in the 2025 postseason in January and a regular-season game in December, Houston went a perfect 2-0. They'll be facing off again in 2026 in SoFi, and feel due for a matchup placed in the middle of the season, rather than the tail end.

Week 10: Texans @ Browns - 12 PM

Who knows if former Texans signal-caller Deshaun Watson will be the quarterback of this Browns team by Week 10? Regardless, this feels like a prime candidate for a Sunday game at noon, and one that Houston could have a real edge against on paper.

Week 11: Texans vs. Ravens - MNF

The Texans had their way against the beaten-up Baltimore Ravens earlier last season en route to a 44-10 blowout.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell (34) is tackled by Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair (0) during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Now back to full health and with key personnel and staff changes, Baltimore would love to get a chance for a bounce back performance on a primetime stage. Maybe a Monday night game is the way to do it.

Week 12: Texans vs. Jaguars - 12 PM

On the week of Thanksgiving, there's bound to be several teams either playing on Thursday or facing a bye week that might leave the Sunday slate of games a little drier than usual. An AFC South dual between what could be the best two teams in the division would be sure to draw some eyeballs in the early window.

Week 13: Texans @ Eagles - 3:25 PM

The Eagles will be fresh off a Thanksgiving matchup themselves, traveling to play the Cowboys. Perhaps the following Week 13 could put them in line for a matchup against the other team from the Lone Star State on their own grass.

Week 14: Texans vs. Colts - TNF

Of the 17 games the Texans have played on Thursday throughout franchise history, nearly a fourth of them have come against the Colts. But they haven't done so since 2019. Let's break that streak this season for a Thursday night contest in the second half of the season.

Week 15: Texans @ Packers - MNF

Fresh off a short week, the Texans could use an extended break in the form of getting a Monday night game, especially for a road trip to Lambeau in December.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) stiff-arms Houston Texans safety Eric Murray (23) during the third quarter of their game Sunday, October 20, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston had two Monday games in 2025 and has an elite roster that warrants the same status as a frequent flier on primetime once again.

Week 16: Texans @ Commanders - 12 PM

If the Texans were to get a Christmas game this season, here would be the place to do it. But in these predictions, they'd be fresh off of two straight primetime games and on a short week of prep. So instead, this could be an ideal spot for a typical Sunday matchup on the road vs. the Washington Commanders.

Week 17: Texans vs. Bills - TBD

A game between two of the top talents in the AFC, and at this point in the year, could have some serious seeding implications. This one against the Buffalo Bills eventually could develop into a must-watch, primetime showing depending on how the seeding falls.

Week 18: Texans @ Titans - TBD

You've got a one-in-three chance of getting a Week 18 schedule prediction right in any given season. Houston just closed out the year against the Colts last season, and the Texans and Jaguars already have a big spotlight on them in London a bit earlier. Let's place the Titans in as the season finale.

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