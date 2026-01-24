DeMeco Ryans Enters Texans Offseason With Tough Questions

For a head coach who brilliantly led his Houston Texans team all the way back from a 0-3 start to the playoffs, DeMeco Ryans will still enter the offseason bitterly disappointed.

If only quarterback C.J. Stroud had not imploded in a blizzard of turnovers, if only the stellar defense hadn't run out of gas, if only Ryans hadn't raised his own ceremonial white flag.

Ryans signaling surrender by punting late in the defeat against the New England Patriots summed up the entire playoff stumble and fall; almost everyone was punched out by the time the snow started to lie. All it leaves behind is a period of vital self-reflection, and no more so than for coach Ryans as he looks into the mirror.

“For myself, I just go back and I'm looking at making sure I'm in a great position, great headspace to continue to lead this team in the right way," Ryans said.

"The messaging, everything to make sure I'm effective with what I'm doing. We're reaching the guys. That's the main thing for myself. I think any leader, you want to make sure you're leading in the right way. How are people responding? How are you getting the message across? Is it showing up and are you getting it done?”

DeMeco Ryans Enters Critical Offseason With Houston Texans

After taking stock, Ryans might figure that he needs to deviate just slightly from his tried and tested motivational tactic of propping everyone up, even when they screw up.

Of course, many will argue that Stroud in particular is badly in need of what we would call "tough love," but Ryans undoubtedly didn't shy away from admitting his quarterback needs to learn and grow while under the heaviest of scrutiny as he moves forward.

“The quarterback position is going to get the most eyes, most attention,” Ryans said. “We understand that. In this league, that's what it is. C.J. understands that as well.”

Furthermore, Ryans understands that even his outstanding defensive unit has to be able to pony up and accept some degree of criticism, especially when they suffer the kind of breakdowns which fatally tripped them up in Foxborough.

“At the end of the day, I thought the defense did a great job throughout the year. But as we look at that game, there are some plays that we shouldn't give up in that game," Ryans said following Houston's loss to the Patriots. "You want to go back and watch the game, I know they feel this too, there's some plays in that game that we should have made."

"Their guys made the plays and we didn't make the plays. That's what the game ultimately came down to. Their best players stepped up in that moment. They made plays. I'll tell our guys, ‘You talk about being the best, the best doesn't win you anything talking about it. You got to show up, and you got to do it. You got to make the plays in the moment.’ That's what being the best looks like. We didn't make those plays we needed to make in the moment.”

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans speaks with the referee during the second half against New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While it's entirely healthy for Ryans to conduct a very frank and honest overview of where this talented roster came unstuck, simply pointing fingers can only hinder the progress of a team that's unquestionably capable of going much further in January.

It makes for a complex coaching juggling act Ryans will have to pull off during the spring as the Texans head into free agency and draft process, but at least he saw a lot from the rookie crop which came through this season.

“For the young guys, especially our rookies, I thought all of our rookies contributed a lot to our season. They stepped in, stepped up and did some really nice things for us,” Ryans enthused. “I tell those guys to, ‘Hey, you don't have long to rest. You have to get back to really training your bodies throughout the offseason. That's where I've always seen the growth from Year 1 to Year 2 of guys that attack the offseason the right way, especially the winter offseason program."

"Guys that attack that the right way, they really set themselves up to have a really great second year. I'm encouraging our guys to do that, be all in on getting that personal training, very position-specific training that they need to improve their game.”

Despite the rapid emergence of young talent like running back Woody Marks and several others, plunging headlong into a spending spree is often how a franchise looks to feel better after a depressing playoff exit, but that sugar rush can wear off quickly.

Crucially, Texans general manager Nick Caserio, working alongside Ryans, will need to proceed with utmost caution– mainly on account of the major dollar decisions which imminently are pending over Stroud and stud edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Ryans has maybe even reached a point, especially after three years spent in charge in H-Town, whereby he'll have to decide if playing the bad cop a little more might deliver better results with his quarterback and when they hit the playoffs in general.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!