Texans Face Difficult Christian Kirk Free Agency Decision

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk is entering free agency this spring after one season with the team.

Kirk was a veteran depth piece for the Texans playing behind the likes of Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, and Xavier Hutchinson in the lineup. However, Kirk was the team's leading receiver in the playoffs, breaking out for a touchdown in each of the team's two games. ESPN insider Bill Barnwell listed Kirk as one of the top wide receiver free agents this offseason.

"Kirk rewarded the Texans for their largesse, although it took a while. He didn't make much of an impact during the regular season, racking up 28 catches for just 239 yards over 13 games. In the wild-card round, though, Kirk dramatically reemerged with a big game against the Steelers, turning nine targets into eight catches and 144 yards. He added a second touchdown and 20 receiving yards in the season-ending loss to the Patriots," Barnwell wrote.

"As a 29-year-old receiver mostly limited to slot work, Kirk won't have a huge market in free agency. But he's a well-regarded teammate and has an 1,108-yard season on his résumé, so he should find some guaranteed money as a third wideout on a receiver-needy team in 2026."

Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Kirk Could Return For Texans

Kirk proved that he still can be a strong veteran wideout for an offense, but the Texans might not be the fit for him for the 2026 season. The team is projected to get Tank Dell back from his knee injury. He suffered at the end of the 2024 season, so there will be more competition for reps to go around.

The Texans are also expected to see jumps in the second year from Higgins and Noel, which could limit Kirk's ceiling in the offense. Other teams in free agency could be interested in him and could give him a larger role than the Texans could.

There is still a chance the Texans could bring Kirk back, but it's leaning more towards not happening at this point in time.

In the meantime, the Texans will watch the AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos and subsequent Super Bowl from the couch and form a game plan to try and make it there next year when the stakes will be a little bit higher for the team.

Free agency is set to begin for all 32 teams in March.

