Everything Texans Fans Need to Know After the NFL Combine

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is officially in the books, which mean we now have a bit more intel gathered on how the Houston Texans' draft process and overall offseason could pan out over the coming months.

Coming off a third-consecutive divisional round loss in the postseason, the Texans have been right on the brink of getting over the hump in the AFC for some time now. With a few roster adjustments and a handful of quality draft picks made, it might be enough to finally get Houston over the edge for next season.

But there's a long offseason ahead, and with it, a lot of moves to be made for the Texans to get where they want to be. That makes this week at the combine an important one to unpack to get a bit of a pulse check to see where Houston stands before the bulk of the offseason still left to traverse.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some key points of emphasis surrounding the Texans coming out of this week in Indianapolis, and how it could affect their offseason moving forward.

Offensive Line Will Be Prioritized

The one key takeaway for how the Texans want to approach this offseason (and especially so following their recent trades regarding Tytus Howard and David Montgomery): expect resources to be invested in the offensive line, both in the draft and via free agency.

KPRC2's Aaron Wilson reported after the trade that the Texans are expected to use a "heavy combination" of free agency and the draft to re-work their offensive line from last year, which includes a large commitment to get the position group upgraded.

#Texans are expected to utilize heavy combination of free agency, draft for offensive line reinforcements. They're expected to make a large commitment to trying to upgrade the position. @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 2, 2026

When it comes to the draft, they'll have ample capital to get some good young prospects on board, including three selections in the top 64 picks, and some especially quality options on the interior to look towards around their selections in the late-first and early-to-mid second.

Considering the Texans could have as many as four new starters on their offensive line for Week One of next year, doubling up on young linemen in the first two days of the draft doesn't seem that outlandish of a route for this front office to take once on the clock in April.

Texans Flexible Enough to Move Around Draft Board

The Texans have proven from last year's draft, as they moved out of their first-round pick, that they're more than willing to move around the draft board if the opportunity presents itself, and this year might be no different.

Houston has four picks within the first two days of the draft, headlined by their 28th-overall pick in round one and two selections in the second round. GM Nick Caserio also made a mention during his interview with Pat McAfee at the combine that their standing at 28 could very well change before they're on the clock.

"We're picking at 28th right now but that could change..



We have a pretty good idea of what we wanna do right now" ~ Nick Caserio #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/3P6xZ0tYRb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 26, 2026

Whether Houston might get aggressive by using their seconds to trade up into the first round, or scale back once again by pivoting from pick 28 remains to be seen. But Texans fans should stay on their toes when it comes to focusing on how the top of their draft could inevitably pan out.

Much More Scouting to Be Done

For the Texans, the NFL Combine acts as a starting point for their overall draft process that'll begin to unravel further in the weeks ahead. This week's meetings and interactions with prospects were all about getting to know prospects on a personal level and understanding what type of individual they are as opposed to deep diving into their film or technique.

Northwestern OT Caleb Tiernan says he had a formal meeting with the #Texans yesterday. Says it went great and included a lot of questions about his personal life. pic.twitter.com/EfUCnACeBO — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 28, 2026

As pro days begin to come around and the Texans have more time to unpack their film from college and what was seen at the combine this week, we'll get a better picture of exactly who Houston could have significant interest in. But for now, we're still in stage one of a long-spanning scouting process that'll last until mid-to-late April.