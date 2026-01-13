Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Shocked By Mike Tomlin Leaving Steelers

The NFL world was put into a whirlwind on Tuesday when the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL, Mike Tomlin, announced that he was stepping away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. This comes just one day after the Steelers lost to the Houston Texans in their Wild Card matchup, which also marked Pittsburgh's seventh straight playoff loss.

While Tomlin is leaving Pittsburgh on his own accord, the clock seemed to be ticking for the veteran coach, who has not seen much success recently.

After their playoff matchup, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said he was "shocked: to learn that Tomlin would be leaving the Steelers.

"Part of me is happy he was able to step away on his own terms. One of the toughest jobs. Everyone tries to tell you how to do the job. A lot that goes into it. The Steelers were the beneficiary of having that success for 19 years. Not another coach I respect more than Mike Tomlin. Glad he was able to go on his terms," Ryans said, via Aaron Wilson.

DeMeco Ryans said he was 'shocked' by Mike Tomlin stepping down https://t.co/pi1zFWvi1w — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 13, 2026

Ryans has nothing but respect for Tomlin

Of course, just a day ago, these two coaches were playoff competitors, but Ryans has nothing but respect for the legendary Steelers coach. Tomlin spent 19 years as the Steelers' head coach, winning a Super Bowl in 2008, but has failed to win an AFC Championship since. Still, though, while his success has been limited recently, he remains one of the most well-respected coaches in the league.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Ahead of their Wild Card matchup, Ryans had plenty of more good things to say about Tomlin.

"Nothing but a ton of respect for Coach Tomlin and the success he’s had in the league," Ryans said last week. "He's done it for such a long time. He's a guy who I’ve definitely always looked up to. Always respected him. Always has his teams ready to go, well-coached, physical outfit.

"...I've always kept in touch with Mike. He's always very complimentary of what we're doing here. Always positive... You've had 20 years of winning seasons; not many people can do that. The longest tenured head coach in the NFL for a reason, because he knows how to win."

DeMeco Ryans on Mike Tomlin:



Nothing but a ton of respect for Coach Tomlin & the success he’s had in the league. Guy who I’ve definitely always looked up to. Always has his teams ready to go, well coached, physical outfit. Longest tenured HC in the NFL for a reason, because he… pic.twitter.com/ItiGBn9LYg — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) January 5, 2026

Ryans is only in his third year as a head coach, but has made his third consecutive playoff appearance. While Ryans has a long way to go to get to Tomlin's status, his aspiration and respect for the great coach are certainly positive signs of a great career for Houston's own.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!