Former Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik has officially found his next shot at an offensive coordinator elsewhere, this time with the Miami Dolphins.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins are promoting Bobby Slowik from their senior passing game coordinator to their new offensive coordinator.

Source: Dolphins are hiring their senior passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their new offensive coordinator. Slowik also interviewed for the Eagles OC job. pic.twitter.com/Wx6Nq96YS8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2026

Slowik is the first coordinator hired under the new Dolphins duo of head coach Jeff Hadley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan, and will likely act as the team's next offensive play-caller for the 2026 season.

Slowik seemingly also gained some interest out of the Philadelphia Eagles' camp to be their offensive coordinator, which certainly would've been an intriguing fit to watch unfold, but he'll instead be sticking where he landed after being fired from Houston.

The move comes just one year following Slowik’s removal as the Texans' offensive coordinator after two seasons at the helm, offering him a chance to start fresh under a brand-new staff, while still having familiarity with the building in Miami from the 2025 campaign.

The Dolphins also brought in current Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson for an interview to become the team's next coach, but instead, the former Houston coach is the one to get the nod.

Despite Slowik's unceremonious end to his Texans tenure after two seasons, he still managed to have some solid success while with the team, especially as Houston's offensive play-caller while working with quarterback C.J. Stroud in his first season, en route to winning the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In his first season with Houston, the Texans finished as the NFL's 13th-best scoring offense, had the 12th-most yards in the league, while also leading the way to a top-ten passing offense.

However, it wouldn't take long before the narrative started to shift surrounding Slowik and the Texans offense, as 2024 would be a bit of a step back in scoring production; going from the league's 12th-best scoring offense to 16th, while also suffering a bundle of injuries to their offensive personnel throughout the year.

In due time, it would lead to the Texans uprooting Slowik, then bringing in new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, who just wrapped up his first season in Houston, and officially gearing up for his second at the helm of the play-calling duties, according to Nick Caserio, who has since confirmed his status for the 2026 season.

Slowik, though, will have a new challenge himself with this Miami roster coming off an up-and-down 2025 campaign, leading to a 7-10 record. Offensively, the Dolphins finished the season ranked 26th in scoring offense (20.4), 26th in yards per game (300.7), and and 25th in EPA allowed per play (-0.08).

As for the Texans' potential to match up against the play-calling of Slowik with his new gig in Miami, that chance won't be on the table until the 2027 season when Houston travels to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Dolphins, giving their new offensive play-caller a bit of time to unpack before having an opportunity to play his former team.

