Texans-Patriots Playoff Game Shatters ESPN Viewership Record

The Houston Texans' divisional round matchup vs. the New England Patriots had a ton of eyes watching this past weekend–– so much so that it set a new viewership record for ESPN.

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans' matchup vs. the Patriots wound up drawing 38 million total viewers, making for the network's highest-viewed event since launcing in 1979.

"ESPN’s telecast of Sunday’s Texans–Patriots matchup became the most-watched event in ESPN history, dating back to the network’s launch in 1979, with 38 million viewers. The game also ranks as Disney’s most-watched sporting event outside of the Super Bowl across nearly three decades of live sports coverage."

For all the events that ESPN has been a part of and broadcasted on their behalf, that's a pretty steep accomplishment to be had, with nearly 40 million sets of eyes tuning into the playoff action; more than any other broadcast that the network has held for any pro or college sporting event throughout nearly 50 years of production.

Of course, it didn't end up as an outing that the Texans would like to remember, coming up short of the road win in Gillette Stadium, 16-28.

Texans-Patriots Becomes ESPN's Most-Watched Event Ever

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the first quarter in an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Leading up to the action between the Texans and Patriots, the scene was set to be one of the best games of the weekend for an NFL playoff slate that's been one of the best in recent memory.

Two red-hot teams, one with an MVP candidate in Drake Maye alongside one of the best stories in the NFL this season with the Patriots' resurgence to relevance, and another team holding the best defense in the league on a ten-game win streak rolling into the game, it's easy to see why the appeal was there for fans to tune in.

However, that setup wound up not panning out too well in the favor of the Texans, and particularly their offensive attack in the snowy and cold weather that Foxborough had to offer. C.J. Stroud ended the first half with four interceptions, the run game was never able to get much traction on the ground, and in turn, left Houston and this dominant defense one game shy of a conference championship appearance for a third straight year.

Especially with the extra sets of eyes watching, flipping the script for a road win over New England would've made things noticeably sweeter for the Texans walking out of this one, who are now forced to watch the AFC Championship play out from home, rather than extend their resilient win streak that led them to that third-straight postseason appearance.

