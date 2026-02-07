Former NFL MVP Offers Texans' C.J. Stroud Valuable Advice

How Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud responds to facing some real adversity might define the entire offseason for an organization that's still reeling from a depressing playoff exit.

Stroud's general playoff capitulation hit the rocks hard in Foxboro, and it set off the conversation that Stroud might be going fully in reverse in terms of his career development.

On the other hand, hitting the panic button would be very easy to do, so some stoic cool heads will need to emerge within the Texans organization

But it's reassuring that a former Super Bowl champion like Joe Theismann is opting to take a much more balanced view of Stroud's overall career trajectory after year three concluded.

"I think C.J. [Stroud] had a very solid year going forward," Theismann said via Jason Bristol. "Obviously, we've all had issues at times in the playoffs. I think things got a little rough for him. Outdoors seemed to be a little bit of a problem; the weather didn't help as far as what he wanted to do."

Former All-Pro QB Joe Theismann on C.J. Stroud: 'I believe in him and I'm sure the (Texans) coaches do, as well'#Texans pic.twitter.com/DnecLwcIib — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) February 4, 2026

Joe Theismann Confident in C.J. Stroud Moving Forward

Theismann mentioning the extent to which Stroud was hampered by the inclement New England weather was pretty noteworthy for Texans fans.

While it's fairly easy to dismiss the issues as being an apparition, some serious mental roadblocks will undoubtedly have to be overcome by Stroud, especially if the Texans take to the road in the playoffs in the near future.

After all, ball handling issues when coupled with poor decision making tend to send teams packing in the playoffs; and it brutally proved to be the case for Stroud.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls for a time out in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Interestingly, Stroud has not been short of high-profile figures to have his back since he came unstuck to end the Texans season with a whimper, and it will be needed. You can certainly count Theismann amongst that number, but the Washington icon also knows that only through perseverance and hard work can Stroud deliver on the vast God-given talent he's playing with.

"He has a wealth of talent, and now it's just a question of what level he wants to take it to himself," Theismann said. "I mean, I would spend the offseason continuing to work on my game, because he's one of the young upcoming stars in our game, and he can just get better and better and better. I know it, I believe in him and I'm sure the coaches do as well."

Only turning the page on the negatives will now allow Stroud to move forward and into the new phase of a career where he's living very much under a microscope.

Heaven knows, Theismann knows better than anyone how a brutal injury can cut a career short and extinguish all your dreams in the blink of an eye. When push comes to shove; it's only Stroud who can provide the answers required.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!