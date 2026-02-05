Texans Fans Have Reason to Worry After Joe Mixon Update

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio wound up giving a fresh update on the status of injured running back Joe Mixon leading up to this week's Super Bowl action, but that update might've just offered fans a bit more questions than answers regarding his long-term health.

During an interview on SportsRadio 610 on Radio Row, Caserio dished out a bit more intel on what to expect from Mixon and his playing status for the coming months and heading into next season. But that update also came with some added uncertainty worth noting.

"We're, at some point, probably going to see Joe [Mixon] for an evaluation to kind of see where he is," Caserio said. "Honestly, Joe worked really hard to try and get himself ready. I think he's commited to try to be able to play football this year. We'll see if he's physically is able to do it or not. So, it's a little bit of a moving target still."

"Before we get to the season, I'm sure we'll have an idea— probably know before then— of what the situation is."

Texans Still Unsure of Joe Mixon's Status in 2026?

Based on Caserio's comments, there's still lingering optimism to be had about what could be ahead for Mixon in Houston. He's both motivated to continue playing, and the Texans themselves would be interested to have him in the backfield for 2026 if he is indeed healthy to play.

But that if is a big one. And considering that Mixon hasn't been able to play football dating back to last offseason's OTAs and minicamps when he was still in a walking boot, further questions revolving around his status one year later do draw added concern for what could remain for his future as a high-level running back in the NFL.

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Last time Mixon took the field for Houston in 2024, he played in 14 games to log 245 attempts on the ground for 1,016 yards and 12 total touchdowns. It marked only the third time in his career where he had over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single season.

That standout production from C.J. Stroud would be a massive step in the right direction for the Texans to complement this offense much better than the run game did this past season. But that can't happen unless Mixon is 100% and ready to go––something that even the top decision-makers in Houston see as a bit murky as of now.

Perhaps it is too early to speculate on what the coming weeks to months could look like for Mixon. If all goes well, he's signed under contract and could be back on the field for Houston this coming season with a chance to get back to his typical form and offer a much-needed spark to the Texans' scoring unit.

Yet, if that health doesn't come to fruition for the Texans and their Pro Bowl running back, there are more concerns to be had, and might lead to notable changes further down the line this offseason to ensure Houston's ground game can take a step forward from their latest campaign.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!