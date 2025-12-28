It was always a given that Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans would pay tribute to the sheer resilience of his team, especially after they clinched a playoff berth by beating the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16.

“Congratulations to everyone, because you guys earned this,” Ryans declared post-game. “Getting into the playoffs is … not about an opinion or what somebody thinks. You have to earn your way into the playoffs, and our guys played winning football to get us in position to be in the playoffs.”

Recovering from their nearly disastrous 0-3 start meant staring themselves straight in the mirror, and then finding inner reserves they perhaps never knew they had previously.

Truth is, it was also a test of just how deep the Texans' roster was, so Ryans once again pinpointed backup quarterback Davis Mills as being the catalyst for the revival which started when he came from behind to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier on in the campaign.

“From my viewpoint, the turning point for our entire season, I go back to our Jacksonville game,” Ryans explained, “For us to be down as far as we were in that game, and to have our backup quarterback, Davis Mills, right, to have such a clutch performance to get us into a position to win that game. “That’s the game that flipped our season and just showed us, no matter what we’re up against, no matter who’s on the field, if we stay together, stay connected, we can overcome anything.”

Davis Mills Was Key in Reviving Texans' Season

Comeback wins like Week 10 against Trevor Lawrence and Co. brought the team together in severe adversity, and also proved that playing stoic complimentary football can bring positive results.

After all, star quarterback C.J. Stroud was out with a concussion he suffered during a defeat to the Denver Broncos, and the forecast for the rest of the way looked pretty darn bleak.

Ironically enough, the week nine defeat against the Broncos was the last time the Texans lost a game to date; the subsequent eight-game winning streak has taught them a lot about themselves.

“We just have guys who are true believers who are unwavering in their faith," Ryans insisted. "Guys who come to work every single day, putting in work no matter what’s being said on the outside. Things that really don’t– it doesn’t matter to us."

"Our guys continue to work the right way. And that’s why I believe. Because I saw the work ethic that those guys pour into it. The coaches, players, staff, everybody pours their all into what we’re doing every single day.”

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) celebrates after a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

In retrospect, it was Stroud who has probably learned the most about himself this season while he patrolled the sidelines, particularly about being truly unselfish and diligently team-focused.

Ryans also deserves huge credit for how he maturely handled Mills leading the team, so calmly to a trio of gutsy and intelligent victories; it was never allowed to become a controversy, or a media-induced side issue.

You could say it all became a classic case of circling the wagons when Stroud went down and Mills took command, but Ryans is entirely convinced that faith resides in the process of embracing the hard grind.

“I’ve believed in this team because I know what these guys are about," Ryans reiterated. "I know how they work throughout training camp when nobody’s watching, I know how close our team got throughout training camp and throughout the season.”

The Chargers provided another stern test, and a crystal clear window into what the even more intense challenges of the AFC playoffs is going to look like. At the end of the day, Ryans was extremely enthused and equally proud of the manner in which his Texans team faced down an elite quarterback in Justin Herbert, but still came out on the plus side.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

“That’s a really good football team. Going against the Chargers, tough football team, really tough environment. So, it got pretty loud in here. Hard to communicate,” Ryans said after the game.

“I like the way our guys continued to battle no matter what we faced. It’s just a good football game versus a really good playoff team, all right, who have a really great quarterback [Justin Herbert] who made some big-time plays for them today to allow them to stay in the game, all right. So, hats off to those guys for the way they showed up.”

Undoubtedly, Ryans has forged a team of true believers, and that stretches all the way from his backup quarterback to his long snapper. So with playoff qualification now in the bag, the rest of the AFC has been put firmly on notice.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!