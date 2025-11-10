DeMeco Ryans Issues Status Update on Texans QB C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud appears still be stuck in the NFL's concussion protocol following the Houston Texans' Week 10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to Texas head coach DeMeco Ryans, he revealed that Stroud, along with offensive tackle Tytus Howard and defensive back Jalen Pitre, are still in the concussion protocol.
“For C.J. [Stroud], Tytus [Howard], Jalen [Pitre] they’re still in the concussion protocol," Ryans said the day after Hosuton's win vs. Jacksonville, "We'll see how they progress throughout the week.”
All three players were in the building for the day after Houston's Week 10 victory, which hints towards signs possibly pointing in the right direction for their status come next weekend. However, that status has yet to be confirmed so early in the week.
Ryans and the Texans will seemingly continue to monitor their three starters, who all missed this weekend's miraculous comeback over the Jaguars.
Ryans Says Stroud, Howard, Pitre Remain in Concussion Protocol
Typically, concussion protocol will take about one week on the sidelines for players to clear before being able to return to play, but the outcome can tend to vary from case to case.
Nico Collins, the Texans' star wideout, suffered his own concussion in Week 7 vs. the Seattle Seahawks, and would wind up missing one game before getting back on the field against the Denver Broncos.
Stroud, through the eight games he's played in thus far, has completed 66.5% of his throws for 1,702 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five receptions, rattling off a 3-5 record in games that he's started.
His backup, Davis Mills, would be the one to fill in this past week against Jacksonville, which inevitably led to a historic 19-point comeback against their division foe,.
In his contest vs. the Jaguars, Mills completed 27 of his 45 total passes for 292 yards, two passing touchdowns, one interception, and of course, the game-sealing rushing touchdown in the final seconds that led Houston to 4-5 on the year, and offers some notable optimism for what lies ahead for the rest of this season.
A great way to hold down the fort while Stroud eyes his return as the Texans' QB1, which could be as soon as this weekend.
The sooner that Stroud can get back into the fold and start for the Texans’ offense, the better this team's hopes look for a strong push for the second half of the season.
Time will tell if the outcome for Stroud, Howard, and Pitre will pan out in their favor, but Ryans at least leaves the door open for all three of their status heading into this week of preparation before facing the Tennessee Titans.
