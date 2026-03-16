Four WRs Texans Can Sign After Christian Kirk's Departure

The Houston Texans have officially lost wide receiver Christian Kirk headed into the 2026 NFL season, as the veteran slot specialist has reportedly signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Sources: The #49ers are signing WR Christian Kirk to a 1-year, $6M deal.



Kirk is the latest WR addition in San Fran, after they also signed WR Mike Evans. pic.twitter.com/LyR7snOyGs — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 16, 2026

It was a largely expected move for the Texans and Kirk to split after just one year of partnership following 2025's trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars to get him to Houston in the first place. He had an up-and-down, injury-riddled season, found a new home ahead of the coming campaign, and now leaves the Texans to go another route for their receiver position.

Houston could very well run it back with a relatively same core that they had last season, minus Kirk. Every core component from the roster is back and under contract, with Tank Dell also back healthy from injury that can provide just as good of production, if not better at the position from what 2025 had.

Or, the Texans could decide to find an upgrade via free agency following Kirk's departure. A handful of quality wideouts still remain up for grabs that might make sense for Houston at the right price to support Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins, thus making this air attack look even better than it does already.

Keeping that in mind, here's four options at wide receiver who still sit in free agency for the Texans to potentially make a push for:

1. Deebo Samuel

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) takes the field to practice before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 16 GP, 72 receptions, 727 yards, 6 TDs

Deebo Samuel might not be the same 1,700 all-purpose-yard-receiver he was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. But at age 30, he could still have a couple of years left as an impact veteran who can be valuable Houston's offense.

Samuel would not only take some pressure off of Nico Collins as the number-one guy, but also add versatility to Nick Caley's offense with his unique skillset as an offensive weapon who can also do work in the backfield. Having DeMeco Ryans ties as both were with the 49ers at the same time could also help this fit come to a reality, if the two sides can meet the mark on a price.

2. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (18) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 15 GP, 11 receptions, 89 yards

Westbrook-Ikhine is coming off his most disappointing season yet with the Miami Dolphins. He was unable to find a consistent role within an ugly offense throughout the year, logging his second-lowest total for yards, and now finds himself hunting for a bounce-back opportunity for similar stats to his breakout 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans and his nine total touchdowns.

The Texans could be an ideal spot to get that chance. Houston's passing attack could use a spark of red-zone explosiveness anyways, and Westbrook-Ikhine has shown he's capable of being one of the better scoring threats in the league when given ample opportunity. On a short-term, prove-it deal, his fit in Houston makes sense.

3. Stefon Diggs

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 17 GP, 85 receptions, 1,013 yards, 4 TDs

Stefon Diggs' stock is on a downward trend to begin this offseason for multiple reasons, but there's a world where a reunion with Houston headed into 2026 could make sense in the right situation.

After coming back healthy with the New England Patriots following his shortened season with the Texans in 2024 due to a torn ACL, Diggs proved he can still not only be consistently healthy after a major knee injury, but also still be a high-level pass-catcher in a productive offense that went as far as the Super Bowl, despite those aspirations of winning being cut just short.

If cleared of his legal troubles clouding his legal status headed into 2026, Diggs has familiarity with the Texans' building, is fully healthy, and is fresh off another 1,000-yard season that makes a signing for Houston at least worth investigating.

4. DeAndre Hopkins

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts after a catch during the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

2025 Stats: 17 GP, 22 receptions, 330 yards, 2 TDs

Who says no to a reunion with the man that holds the second-best all-time record for receiving yards in Texans history?

There's definitely more signings out on the market who would factor into a bigger role than DeAndre Hopkins would. But, even at age 34, he's proven capable of putting up over 300 yards in a season with the Ravens in a reduced, situation role offensively, and maybe the presence of a franchise great back in the building with the Texans could be a positive lift for everyone involved.

You'd also have to think that Hopkins is entering the final stages of his career, if he decides to suit up. Perhaps closing his final chapter with the team he started with would be the perfect storybook ending––especially if this Texans roster has what it takes for a Super Bowl run to cap it all off.