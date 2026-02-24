Texans, Christian Kirk Trending Towards Offseason Split

The NFL offseason inevitably brings an unbridled obsession with players who can be added in order to strengthen a team's roster. Simply put: free agency is a beast.

As far as the Houston Texans are concerned, their fans have been honing in on how general manager Nick Caserio might add weight upfront along the offensive line, and maybe grab a dynamic running back.

That means far less attention is being paid to the standard subtractions that are going to be made along the way deep within this talented Houston roster. But on that particular less publicized front, the folks at CBS Sports are suggesting that slot receiver Christian Kirk will quietly depart from the Texans this offseason:

"After a quiet regular season, Christian Kirk had 10 catches for 164 yards and two touchdowns in two postseason games, showing he still provides some downfield juice from the slot, a valuable commodity especially for his likely price point. Kirk will turn 30 midway through the 2026 season, and health has been an issue," CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles wrote.

"Still, he was a 1,108-yard receiver in 2022, and he had 787 yards in just 12 games in 2023. A team in search of a slot receiver with some giddy up could do much worse, especially on what will likely be a short, cheap deal."

Is Christian Kirk on His Way Out of Houston?

Irrespective of Kirk's 10-catch postseason splash, it might not be enough to force head coach DeMeco Ryans to keep the former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout around next season.

When push comes to shove, we find ourselves dealt with a classic case of the Texans wishing to push young talent like Jayden Higgins to the forefront. Under normal circumstances, coach Ryan’s committing to a youth movement in the wide receiver room would meet with fairly broad approval, but the Texans are navigating some turbulence under center.

Especially when you factor in the need to give struggling quarterback C.J. Stroud all the help in the world, cutting bait with a unique slot receiving weapon like Kirk could be second-guessed. How Kirk came alive in the playoffs with 164 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns did suggest that the soon-to-be 30-year-old veteran slot expert can indeed still get the job done.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) catches a touchdown against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) during the first half of an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium.

On the flip side, the reality is that Kirk hasn't really been able to gain cohesive traction for nearly three full seasons in Duval and Houston. The truth is, Kirk's bothersome hamstring made more headlines in Houston than his sticky hands ever did during 2025.

What materialized during the regular season were the relatively scant returns of 28 receptions for 239 yards and one score; inescapably diminishing returns which now all point toward Kirk being one-and-done as a Texan.

In fairness, it's not as if the Texans will be found lacking at the WR spot moving forward, but playing and thriving in the slot is a football art which simply doesn't grow on trees these days.

Regardless, juggling the budget which will be available to thrash out mega deals with the likes of superstar edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Stroud will lead to savings being made elsewhere.

While everyone is suggesting that Kirk shall move on, his proven track record as a surgical route runner from the slot position often suits a team who's looking to flesh out a playoff-caliber roster. Ultimately, Kirk has reached a soon-to-be thirty-something fork in the career road; a vital pinch point where he'll have to now prove somewhere else that he can still move the chains on a consistent basis.