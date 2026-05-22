5 Veterans Who Make Sense for Texans With Newly-Opened Roster Spot

The Houston Texans made an eye-catching roster move on Thursday in the form of waiving injured cornerback Ajani Carter.

#Texans waived injured former Houston and North Shore corner Ajani Carter. Reverts to IR if unclaimed off waivers — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 21, 2026

The move effectively sends Carter to waivers with a chance to clear and return to the Texans on injured reserve, but also winds up freeing a spot on their 90-man roster with a slim chance to use it on a notable veteran still lingering around the free agent market.

Throughout the Texans' offseason thus far, most lingering roster holes have been addressed in one way or another. But for a few positions around the depth chart, adding one last piece to the puzzle could be exactly what's needed around this time of year as OTAs kick off next week.

Let's take a look at five veteran free agents still up for grabs that the Texans should be considering right about now:

Keenan Allen | WR

Nov 2, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during pre-game warmups at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Texans' wide receiver room is deep as-is, with Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins leading the charge as the best two targets for C.J. Stroud at the position. But this offense could still benefit from another spark with a veteran pass-catcher to make a well-rounded trio.

Allen is one of the best names still on the market at receiver who could fit that mold for Houston. He's not quite the Pro Bowl talent he was a few years ago, yet he's coming off a year logging over 700 receiving yards with the LA Chargers, so he's might still have a good year or two left in the tank.

He's a versatile wideout who can align on the outside or in the slot, complementing this existing core of weapons well on a short-term deal.

Stefon Diggs | WR

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Another wide receiver who could make for a compelling three-man army, Diggs proved he was capable of being a strong threat through the air after his 2024 ACL injury with Houston, with a 1,000-yard campaign, despite only playing around half of the offensive snaps.

Diggs would enter a new offense from what he had been accustomed to during his last stint in Houston, considering offensive coordinator Nick Caley is the one commanding the ship, but he's got built-in chemistry with both C.J. Stroud and a few receivers still in the room from that 2024 team.

The issue with Diggs could be the price, though. Depending on how steep his market is around the league, other teams could send competitive offers his way that the Texans might not be willing to match.

Jonnu Smith | TE

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Texans' tight end room has had a good bit of work done this offseason as is. Marlin Klein was added with a day two pick, and Foster Moreau was scooped up off the free agent market right before.

But adding one more veteran like Smith to compete could be a worthwhile investment to make late in the offseason.

He's in his early 30s, coming off one of his worst years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but possesses the traits of both a strong pass-catcher and willing blocker that could factor in nicely behind Dalton Schultz, and perhaps a one-year bridge as Klein gets his feet wet in year one.

Jadeveon Clowney | EDGE

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (42) reacts after a sack against Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

I've banged on the Jadeveon Clowney drum many times this offseason, and this time probably won't be the last. But the Texans' 2014 first-overall pick makes a great deal of sense to bring back onto this defense for a second stint.

The Texans' edge rusher room could use another piece behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, more so a rotational pass-rusher come in on the select few downs that Houston's top two stars need to catch their breath. Clowney proved that he can excel in that role based on his last year with the Dallas Cowboys.

Clowney had 8.5 sacks last year with the Cowboys appearing in only 13 games; his third season in the past five where he's had at least eight sacks, all of which came on different teams.

Derek Barnett | EDGE

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Derek Barnett (95) in action during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Barnett, one of the Texans' top rotational pieces off the edge last year, still resides on the open market. So if Houston were to look towards bolstering the depth within that room before the season starts, why not add someone who's already familiar with the operation?

He's been a consistent piece of the Texans' defensive line for the past two years, having logged five sacks in both 2024 and 2025, and could keep that trend going for 2026 if Houston wanted to bring him back on a team-friendly deal.

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