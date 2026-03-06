Texans' Cap Crunch Could Cost Them Top Free Agent

The Houston Texans might be out of luck to re-sign one of their top free agents hitting the market next week.

That's free agent offensive guard Ed Ingram, who, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, could be priced out from the Texans as he looks to command $15 to $18 million a year on his next contract.

"Offensive guard Ed Ingram, coming off a resurgent season as one of the highest-graded interior linemen in the NFL, is expected to be expensive to retain and could be priced out of their budget, per sources," Wilson reported. "Ingram could command anywhere between $15 million to $18 million annually on the open market."

Ingram, along with veteran Tytus Howard, stood out as one of the Texans' top-performing and most consistent offensive linemen last season as the team had undergone multiple changes in the offensive trenches, having brought in Ingram via an offseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, it appears the one season that Ingram had in Houston could very well be just a one-and-done campaign with the team, depending on how his free agency market shakes out, and for the Texans, means that they very well could be forced to try and replace their top two performers on last season's offensive line rolling into 2026.

Why Can't Texans Pay Ed Ingram?

The Texans have been diligent in recent days to finagle some salary cap space on the books that now provides some additional flexibility heading into free agency. The restructure of Derek Stingley and Jalen Pitre's contract and Danielle Hunter's extension does just that, and Houston's front office likely isn't stopping to make their moves there.

That now places the Texans at just over $20 million in effective salary cap space (per @TexansCap on X), which is theoretically enough to make a solid offer for Ingram to return on another deal, but might not be the most likely approach from Houston's front office.

Instead of investing heavily in Ingram after one good season, Nick Caserio and Co. could re-distribute that money around the roster rather than being the one to foot the bill on a big payday.

The funds could be utilized to not just add multiple veteran offensive linemen, but fill in depth and patch up other smaller holes around the roster, while also having the ample space for other extensions down the line like Will Anderson and Azeez Al-Shaair's potential new deals on the horizon.

It's the same approach that the Texans took when deciding Tytus Howard's future heading into this offseason. Rather than inking a big extension like the Cleveland Browns did upon his trade earlier in the week that now nets him over $20 million a season, Houston got out of paying the veteran offensive lineman a new deal, got a fifth-round pick instead, and now have further cap flexibility for the future.

If the price is right on a new deal for Ingram that the Texans would be willing and able to pay, a return to Houston can't be completely counted out. After all, he was one of their best offensive linemen from last season, and would likely be a positive force to have within Houston's interior that can bring some continuity into 2026.

But considering the interest that could be held in the 26-year-old guard within the free agency market, and a hefty price tag that might come with it, it'd be far from shocking to see both sides go in different directions as negotiations kick off next week.