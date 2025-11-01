Christian Kirk Confident in Return, Plans to Ignite Texans Offense
The Houston Texans will be getting back a couple of key weapons in the mix for their Week 9 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos–– one of those being Nico Collins, and the other, being Christian Kirk.
Everyone knows what Collins will bring to the table for the Texans, but as for Kirk, he hasn't been able to truly establish himself into Houston's offense through the first half of the year due to some lingering hamstring issues, missing the past two games following the bye, along with the first two weeks of the season.
But now heading into their upcoming home matchup vs. the Broncos, Kirk is officially off the injury report and seemingly feeling good to return back into the fold.
"I felt good. The injury process has been going smooth, especially with this one. And, obviously, it's a bit of an unfortunate thing, but, been able to bounce back pretty quickly, and looking forward to just progressing throughout the week, and feeling my best on Sunday," Kirk said following Texans' practice, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.
Christian Kirk Feeling Confident Returning From Hamstring Injury
Kirk was brought in for the Texans earlier this past offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars trading a seventh-round pick in exchange for the veteran pass-catcher.
So far this season, he's appeared in three games to catch 10 passes for 109 yards, but is primed to see those numbers on an upward swing as soon as this weekend.
And for Kirk, he'll be keying in on bringing some added explosiveness to C.J. Stroud's arsenal, factoring into a wide receiver core that, in his mind, complements one another pretty effectively.
"Definitely excited to get back in the mix. Go get back out there, and just continue to add a little bit of the explosive piece," Kirk said. ”I think [our receiving core is] one that compliments one other."
"I think we all bring a different skillset to the room and to the offense. Just playing amongst one another, having a bunch of fun, playing with confidence, playing fast."
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Earlier in the week, C.J. Stroud also voiced similar positive feelings on getting both Collins and Kirk back into his offensive attack, saying that their presence, along with their budding pass-catchers shown from the previous weekend, could be what lifts the Texans' scoring unit to another level.
"I'm so happy they're back," Stroud said. "I know they're motivated to go out there and ball, and do all of the things that we need them to do to win more games, and help our team, and take us to another level."
"So, I'm super happy they came back at the same time, too. But I think it's going to be great for us."
Time will tell how the return of those veteran wideouts pans out this weekend against Denver, but for both Stroud and Kirk, they're confident in what they can put together moving forward.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!