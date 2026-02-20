Texans Have Three Logical Trade Fits for Davis Mills

For teams around the NFL that are looking for veteran stability at quarterback this offseason, the Houston Texans might be the perfect trade partner to look towards to find that fit in the form of a deal for 27-year-old signal-caller Davis Mills.

The five-year Texans quarterback who's now a backup to C.J. Stroud is bound to be at the center of some trade buzz in the coming months. While Houston would likely love to keep their QB2 on the roster for next year as a quality reserve under center, if there's an aggressive pursuit on the market for his services from opposing teams, it might be hard for Nick Caserio to turn down the right deal.

So, if Mills were to get shipped off at some point this offseason, who could be the team to take that swing?

Here's a batch of three teams that would make the most sense to pursue him:

1. Miami Dolphins

Jan 22, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley speaks to reporters during his introductory press conference at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Miami Dolphins check two boxes for being perhaps the top destination in the league for a deal regarding Davis Mills: need for a quarterback and former ties to the coaching staffl.

Miami not only looks almost certain to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, but they've also promoted former Houston offensive play-caller Bobby Slowik to their own offensive coordinator for the 2026 season. Having worked with Mills during his two years with the Texans, there might be further influence to make a push for him via trade.

The Dolphins have three third-round picks in this year's draft, one of those coincidentally being the Texans' own as part of a trade-down deal in 2025, and might have just enough to sway Houston into parting ways with their beloved backup.

2. Minnesota Vikings

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings desperately need to bring in competition for J.J. McCarthy following the turbulence that surrounded his first season starting under center. The roster is well-equipped to win games with the right guy leading the offense, and might just be a quarterback away from being strong threats in the NFC.

With that in mind, a steady veteran hand at quarterback like Mills with worthwhile experience in the league, and showing flashes of being able to put up consistent wins in the right situation as per this past season, he might be a perfect target for the purple and gold to keep in mind.

In terms of assets, the Vikings might not be the perfect fit as a trade partner for Houston's best interests, considering they don't have a fourth or sixth-round pick at their disposal for this year's draft. But, if able to get the right compensation in return, Minnesota should keep their eye on Mills.

3. New York Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn stands on the sideline against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The New York Jets were the one team that NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah recently circled as an ideal fit for Mills if he were to get traded this offseason, and it's hard to disagree.

For one, they've got a load of draft assets in the next two years that make them an easy fit for the Texans to do business with. But with quarterback turnover also bound to take place after a year with a Justin Fields-Tyrod Taylor tandem at the helm, New York and defensive-minded Aaron Glenn might be eager for simple stability to lean on in the quarterback room for next season, and therefore willing to meet Houston's ask for Mills to find that.

A rough situation for Mills to enter as the potential starting quarterback of the New York Jets? Sure. But simply as a trade fit on paper, there could be something there for Houston to investigate.