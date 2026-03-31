Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Impressed by C.J. Stroud’s Mindset

There's no doubt that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is headed into one of his most pivotal seasons yet for the 2026 campaign.

For what will be year four of his NFL career, fresh off his worst performance as a pro in the playoffs vs. the New England Patriots, Stroud will undoubtedly be eager to prove the doubters wrong for a major bounceback campaign; not only help guide the Texans to their true Super Bowl ceiling, but also cement himself as the signal-caller of the future in Houston.

That distinct motivation from Stroud also appears apparent to his head coach, DeMeco Ryans, who spoke about just what he's seen from the Texans' quarterback so far this offseason during the annual NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona.

“I see a guy who's dialed into the offseason," Ryans said of C.J. Stroud, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. "He's in full grind over right now. So, I'm excited to see what comes from the work that he's putting in."

"It's only going to be better. The mindset is right. Physically, he's in a really good space, mentally in a really good space. So I'm excited to see him get back to work.”

C.J. Stroud Walking Into Pivotal 2026 Season

Stroud still has a few months off before he's required back in the Texans' facility to prepare for next season, but that doesn't mean he's still remained busy at work behind the scenes in order to get right for next year––both physically and mentally.

The last time Stroud took the field for Houston, he was left with a bad taste in his mouth after a brutal four-interception performance on the road in an ugly winter setting in Foxborough. Since then, he's seen his fair share of criticism from a variety of directions, and even questions about what his future looks like in Houston as a real franchise guy.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite those concerns, the Texans' brain trust of Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio have remained publicly supportive of their quarterback, virtually cementing him as the guy under center for next season. And when Stroud's working as hard as his head coach claims this offseason, seeing what those results pan out to look like next year could pay off big-time.

That internal trust can evaporate quickly, though. In the event Stroud again struggles to find his way back closer to his rookie self in 2026, and if the Texans' struggle because of it, Houston may be faced with some tough decisions to make moving forward as extension negotiations inevitably hit the table next offseason.

But until further notice, the Texans will confidently roll into 2026 with Stroud as their QB1; bound to have significant weight to carry on his shoulders to meet the lofty expectations in place, but might be welcoming to that challenge to show that he's still more than capable of being a star NFL signal-caller.