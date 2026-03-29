Texans Doubling Down on C.J. Stroud Behind Revamped Offense

Most of the Houston Texans’ plotting and planning during this offseason has quite rightly fixated upon doing their level best to put slightly fractured star quarterback C.J. Stroud back together.

Organizational common sense has dictated that beefing up the underperforming offensive line was a major point of emphasis, but acquiring the likes of proven blockers Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith didn't come cheap.

When you also factor in the monetary commitment that Caserio might make to Stroud within the next year, there's little doubt that the stakes have been significantly raised once again.

Indeed, the Texans front office appears to be in the process of pushing their chips in to the middle of the table, especially when you throw proven veteran running back David Montgomery into the mix. Commendable loyalty is also underpinning much of Caserio's greater front office strategies thus far, and it also must be framed in the Super Bowl window they believe they're currently in.

"By and large, we're probably going to lose five or six games. There's going to be some margin on either side," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said during the combine. "You’re going to have some good plays. You’re going to have some bad plays. You’re going to have some good games. You’re going to have some bad games. How do you bounce back? How do you handle that?"

"This league is a one-game-at-a-time proposition. How you handle every situation ultimately is going to determine your success and your longevity. No lost confidence... We have a lot of confidence in C.J. We've got a lot of confidence in our players. I'm glad he's our quarterback.”

Plus, that faith clearly also stretches to making a further bold bet that offensive coordinator Nick Caley will grow into his boots in year two of his command in H-Town.

Texans' OC Nick Caley Has Heavy Weight on His Shoulders

Caley undoubtedly had his struggles in year one as the offensive coordinator after coming over from the Los Angeles Rams, but head coach DeMeco Ryans appears to be against throwing his guy under the bus.

Maintaining continuity between Stroud and Caley is the obvious objective that's been in play, and veteran tight end Dalton Schultz believes things have every chance of coming together.

"Yeah, there's a lot of good playmakers coming back, " Schultz told 'Texans All-Access' recently. "And I'm excited just to see, kind of like, Cales [OC Nick Caley] settle in and bring some new wrinkles in. And like see what -- and see how we kind of develop this stuff."

"There's always a big jump from any offense from the first year you do it to the second year. And I'm just excited to see what kind of comes out in these next few months as we get into OTAs. "

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Adding in those crucial extra wrinkles is traditionally part of the process of a quarterback and offensive coordinator growing together and trusting more in what they can achieve as a duo.

By the law of averages, the imperious Texans defensive unit will give Stroud and his beefed up running game plenty of shots to move the ball in 2026.

But for that to come to any kind of fruition, Stroud will need to get his confidence levels back up to somewhere near his rookie standards if things are truly going to click and start motoring.

Caley's pivotal future role in getting Stroud back in the groove cannot be underestimated in the grander scheme of things, and it's going to require inspiration and perseverance in equal measure.