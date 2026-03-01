Texans' Former QB Coach Quickly Finds New Home

Just a few days after the Houston Texans opted to make a change within their offensive staff in the form of firing their quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, it didn't take much time for him to land a new role elsewhere heading into next season.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, former Texans quarterback coach Jerrod Johnson is joining the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching staff for 2026.

"Former Texans QB coach Jerrod Johnson is joining the Eagles’ coaching staff, source says. Johnson and Houston mutually parted ways so he could seek other opportunities. He heads to Philly to work alongside HC Nick Sirianni and new OC Sean Mannion."

Johnson parted ways with the Texans early last week as Houston was eyeing a change of direction on their offensive staff, ending his tenure with the team since being hired on in 2023.

With Johnson out, the Texans are expected to roll with Jerry Schuplinski as their next name to fill in as their quarterbacks coach; Houston's pass game specialist/senior offensive assistant from 2025.

However, in less than a week from the staff change, the Texans' former assistant in Johnson is now slated to join the Eagles staff next to head coach Nick Sirianni and their new offensive coordinator, Sean Mannion.

Eagies Hire Jerrod Johnson to Coaching Staff

The exact role that Johnson will have aboard Philadelphia remains to be seen, but effectively gives the former Texans coach a soft landing for next season on a solid staff with the Eagles and their offense as they hope for better consistency in 2026.

Johnson had even interviewed with the Eagles earlier this offseason for their offensive coordinator vacancy that was left due to Kevin Patullo being let go, which would inevitably be a role handed to Mannion after an assortment of interviews. But clearly, he was a name that the Eagles had kept their eye on as a voice they wanted on their staff.

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Johnson is a former NFL quarterback who played five seasons in the league as a 2011 undrafted free agent across multiple teams, and has been coaching in the NFL since 2017 as an assistant coach with the San Francisco 49ers, and has had a good bit of experience around the league through that time.

He's been aboard the Indianapolis Colts as a quality control coach for two years from 2020 to 2021, was an assistant quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2022, and was most recently with the Texans starting in 2023, brought on within the same offseason that DeMeco Ryans was brought in as head coach.

Now, a change of scenery will be on the horizon for Johnson once again, who will now get a chance to work alongside Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' passing offense, which finished 23rd in the NFL this past season for passing yards per game.