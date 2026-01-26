Texans Coach Lands Eagles OC Interview

One Houston Texans assistant coach has found his way to another interview with an opposing team in hopes of landing an offensive coordinator job— this time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson is interviewing for the Eagles' offensive coordinator opening.

#Eagles offensive coordinator interview up next for #Texans quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, per source, after being a candidate for #Dolphins OC job that went to former Houston OC Bobby Slowik @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 26, 2026

Per Wilson, it will be Johnson's second interview with the Eagles. The Texans coach had previously been interviewed by the Miami Dolphins earlier last week for their offensive coordinator vacancy before that title inevitably went to Bobby Slowik, Houston's offensive coordinator from 2023 to 2024.

Now, he'll have another opportunity to land a promotion, with the 2024 Super Bowl champions being the latest team to express interest after conducting a wide-ranging search for their next offensive coordinator and, inevitably, their next offensive play-caller, following the firing of former OC Kevin Patullo.

Jerrod Johnson to Interview for Eagles OC Opening

It's certainly not Johnson's first rodeo when it comes to interviewing for an offensive coordinator job across the league. In past years, he's been involved in several searches, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns, Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New England Patriots for their respective openings.

Johnson has been with the Texans for the past three seasons, having coached in the NFL for the past six. He's been on board with Houston since the arrival of head coach DeMeco Ryans in 2023, and the quarterbacks coach in the ear of signal-caller C.J. Stroud upon his selection at second-overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Of course, Stroud conducted a historic rookie season under the direction of Johnson behind the scenes, finding his way to becoming the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year for 2023, and helped the Texans find their way to a playoff berth and Wild Card win for the first year of the Ryans and Stroud pairing.

Ryans has been vocal of his praise surrounding Johnson in the past, extending to this season; his third with the Texans' organization.

“Jerrod has done a great job this year,” Ryans said of Johnson. “I’ve definitely seen growth in him as a coach and how he’s done a better job of working with the quarterbacks. He’s given those guys a lot of pointers, a lot of tips, especially from him being a guy who played the position."

“He’s coached the position, helped a lot of young guys throughout his career. I’m very pleased with Jerrod and excited to see his growth as a coach over this past year. I think he’s doing a great job.”

The Eagles are clearly doing their due diligence in searching for their next offensive play-caller, having interviewed other big names like Brian Daboll, Mike McDaniel, and Matt Nagy before their latest interaction with Johnson, who was even a quarterback for Philadelphia back in 2011 as a UDFA before being cut from the final roster.

Time will tell if the Eagles like what they see from Johnson enough to potentially be the guy working alongside Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni for 2026 and beyond, but it's at least a fit worth keeping an eye on across the coming days to weeks.

