Instant Grade: Texans Sign Reed Blankenship to 3-Year Deal

The Houston Texans shook up their safety room in a major way at the start of free agency by coming to terms on a three-year deal with former Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship; bolstering their defensive unit even further, and making this secondary group even better than it already was.

It's three years’ worth of $24.5 million to bring on Blankenship to the roster, and makes for their biggest move of free agency yet by claiming an experienced, Super Bowl-winning safety for the back-end of their secondary, and thus making for a nice complement to Calen Bullock.

So how exactly did the Texans pan out with their big free agency splash? Is Blankenship really a valuable and necessary addition to Houston's defense, or could their money have been better spent elsewhere on the roster?

Let's break it down with an instant grade to shake out how well Houston's front office really made out:

Grade: B+

Sure, the Texans have needs around their roster that could've been prioritized more than another starting-level defensive back.

Houston's offensive line still could use a couple of new starters for next season, and their defensive interior got a little bit thinner earlier in the day following the departure of Tim Settle Jr. Both still remain notable needs for the Texans moving forward in free agency.

But right behind those two glaring offseason priorities at offensive line and defensive tackle was to find more stability in the back-end of their secondary at the safety position.

On the opposite side of Calen Bullock, the other part of Houston's safety unit saw frequent changes in starters across last season, and never quite found a steady hand to confidently slot into that role rolling into 2026.

Now, though, those concerns are no more. Blankenship enters as an immediate fix to those safety problems as an experienced leader in the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning secondary who holds good size and speed, and still has many good seasons left on the horizon at 27 years old.

Last season, he played and started in 16 games for 83 tackles, one interception, and four passes defended for his third season in Philadelphia with over 80 combined tackles in a single season.

As another playmaker and leader in the Texans' defense, he'll fit like a glove to make for a dangerous chess piece to be utilized by DeMeco Ryans in his "SWARM" defense.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) celebrates after an interception in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another important note to make this deal that much more appealing: the Texans really didn't spend a whole lot to get their hands on Blankenship, when stacked up against some of the other top-paid players at his position.

At just over $8 million in AAV, that slots in Blankenship as right around the 25th-highest paid safety in the NFL on an annual basis. As a starting-caliber upgrade in the back end at his age, it's hard to point out many flaws with just how much the Texans decided to pay him. In reality, that's strong value.

What can be debated further is whether the Texans used their resources and cap space in the best way possible, particularly in terms of their spending on the offensive line. And that might be the only factor holding this signing back from an A.

Only time will tell if the offensive line will be able to hold up to the expectations and aspired improvements of next season, and may need to take a full draft class of rookies to evaluate it in its full form. In all likelihood, the Texans will be selecting one or multiple linemen once next month rolls around.

But in terms of the raw talent that has come aboard Houston's roster, they've undoubtedly gotten better than they were yesterday. And now with another safety to pair with an already rock-solid secondary, there's a real case to be made that Houston— not the reigning champion Seattle Seahawks— is the best defense in the NFL rolling into the 2026 season.