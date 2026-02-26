Texans May Have Already Found QB Coach Replacement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– The Houston Texans may have already landed their next name to fill in as their quarterbacks coach for the 2026 season.

According to The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, the Texans are expected to promote Jerry Schuplinski as their next quarterbacks coach after letting go of Jerrod Johnson.

The #Texans mutually parted ways with QB Jerrod Johnson, a source told the @HoustonChron .



Expect Jerry Schuplinski to have QBs coach added to his title. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) February 26, 2026

The Texans decided to fire their previous quarterbacks coach, Jerrod Johnson, on Thursday as one of their most notable shifts in the coaching staff throughout this offseason, effectively parting ways after three years of being at the said position since being hired by DeMeco Ryans in 2023.

After the news had broken of what was ahead for Johnson, it wouldn't take long for the Texans to land on their next name to take the reins as the team's next lead voice in the quarterbacks’ room, that being Schuplinski, who's been in the building with Houston for one season already.

Texans Expected to Name Jerry Schuplinski as QBs Coach

Schuplinski has a good bit of experience at the NFL level since starting off as an assistant to the New England Patriots back in 2013.

He's been a quarterbacks coach/offensive assistant across various clubs in the league, including the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, and Los Angeles Rams before arriving to the Houston Texans in 2025 as a senior offensive assistant/pass game specialist.

The last time that Schuplinski had the role of a lead quarterbacks coach, it was back in 2020-21 when he was alongside the New York Giants staff. Now, he'll get that opportunity once again in Houston.

When looking at the personnel that Schuplinski has been able to work with in the quarterback room throughout his time in the league, there's several notable names. Of course, he was in the building with New England when Tom Brady was still at his peak, along with Matthew Stafford during his 2024 stint with the Rams.

With that experience in mind, the Texans seemingly like what they see enough to elevate his title, and can now have a new voice on the offensive staff to bring the aspired growth on that side of the ball heading into 2026.

The Texans will be hungry to find offensive improvement heading into next season, and especially so for quarterback C.J. Stroud after his development has plateaued a bit throughout the past two years from his impressive rookie season.

Time will tell if Schuplinski will be the guy to get the job done, but the Texans are clearly confident in his abilities to do so.