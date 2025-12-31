Will Anderson Jr. Credits Texans' Underrated Team Culture

The number three has a certain amount of significance for stud pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., and also his band of Houston Texans teammates.

Three years in the league have culminated in a hat trick of playoff appearances, the significance of which is certainly not lost on Anderson.

"Yeah, it feels good, man. It's a blessing. But it's just a testament to the men in this building, the coaches in this building, the players in this building," Anderson said, via Big Sarge Media.

"The culture that we've built here, and how we've sustained the culture. How every person that's new, whether they've been here for three years, two years, or this year -- how they've bought into the culture that we have here."

Having looked right down the barrel of a nightmare 0-3 start to the campaign, you get the vibe that Anderson and Co. are quite pleased with completing the playoff qualification turnaround.

Furthermore, previous playoff disappointments don't really appear to be a heavy anchor the Texans are carrying behind them right now; their collective eyes seem firmly fixed upon the horizon.

DeMeco Ryans' Culture Continuing to Propel Texans Forward

Part of having such a clear line of vision undoubtedly comes straight from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans' third-year head coach has cultivated a deep brotherhood within the locker room, and it's one that Anderson vibes off. Those early trio of debilitating defeats, and even the traditional bumps and bruises they've pushed through personally, have only all gone into the mix of a team that has the right stuff to succeed.

"Yeah, I just think it's a mentality that we have on this team," Anderson said of the Texans. "Obviously, the mentality of that player and who that person is. But also not to mention, brother-dom."

"Man, like, I can't go out there and do that, I can't leave my brother by myself. Like, man, I'm feeling like -- I think that's why, god, why this team thrives and why we're so good is because, you know, I can't let the guy beside me down."

Of course, Ryans' decision to still chase the division title against the odds is quite befitting of a team that has stuck to its task all season long.

Ryans has proved particularly masterful this season at sending out a stoic rallying call when things appeared dark outside; the Texans players were asked to not blink, and they didn't. Climbing back out of the 0-3 hole has proved reserves of grit and resilience are pretty abundant, and that's an essential ingredient for playoff success.

Playing at least one game at home is something Ryans has said he would love to reward his own faithful fans with during the playoffs, but they are built to win regardless.

So if we're looking for tangible advantages for the Texans as we move on to the knockout stages, none is more important than a brotherhood that their head coach has let flourish and grow.

