What Will Anderson Jr. Extension Could Look Like For Texans

The Houston Texans have a big decision to make this offseason when it comes to former No. 3 overall pick Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson has been stellar in his first three NFL seasons, helping the Texans emerge as one of the best defenses in the league and a playoff contender. Anderson is due for a contract extension this offseason and ESPN insider Dan Graziano believes the team could ink him to a new deal worth $176 million over the next four seasons.

"Anderson has been a bona fide star, right up through the Texans' disappointing divisional round loss to the Patriots, in which he had three sacks and two forced fumbles. The league's highest-paid edge rusher right now is Green Bay's Micah Parsons at $46.5 million per year, followed by Hutchinson at $45 million per year. The next two are T.J. Watt at $41 million per year and Myles Garrett at $40 million per year," Graziano wrote.

"Anderson will surely try to top $40 million coming off the huge season he just had (12 sacks). Houston could hold the line there, pointing out that Garrett just set the single-season sack record. But during Nick Caserio's time as GM, the Texans haven't played hardball with their high-end players, and it's not hard to imagine them and Anderson working out a deal that lands him in that company."

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is tackled by. Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Anderson Due For Massive Contract Extension

The Texans have several players that are in need of getting paid, but Anderson might be the most important. He is arguably the best Texans defensive draft pick other than J.J. Watt in franchise history and he still has so much room for growth.

Anderson has recorded 30 sacks in his first three seasons combined and is still only 24 years old. He is still on his rookie deal through next season but he has a fifth-year option that can be picked up as well.

The Texans could keep things simple and allow Anderson to play out the fourth year of his contract and wait until the end of the 2026 season, but that comes with a lot of risk on both sides. For the Texans, they risk Anderson's value growing, which will cost them more money in the long run.

For Anderson, he could hold out and wait to prove himself for a better deal, but he is going to get a lot of money from the Texans already. If he picks up a big injury in 2026, it could cost him a lot of money, so he should be eager to sign the first long-term deal of his career.

